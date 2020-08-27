尼日利亞男孩雨中芭蕾影片熱傳　獲美國獎學金深造

在網絡視頻普及的年代，只要你有夢想而又敢於嘗試，努力終有機會給人欣賞。最近一名尼日利亞男孩在雨中赤腳表演芭蕾舞的影片在網上熱傳，讓他備受關注並獲獎學金實踐夢想。
今年11歲的尼日利亞男孩Anthony Mmesoma Madu，是一位芭蕾舞蹈員，早前為了記錄學習進度，方便自己檢視自身動作，自拍了一條赤腳在雨中濕地上表演芭蕾舞，並把影片上傳社交網站。怎料短片吸引了全球大量觀眾，並獲得2千萬點擊率。
美國芭蕾舞團(American Ballet Theatre)(Getty)
妙蔓而讓人印象難忘的舞姿，讓Madu備受肯定，並獲得美國芭蕾舞團(American Ballet Theatre)頒發獎學金，讓他可以實踐夢想。Madu於今個月初已接受美國芭蕾舞團網上教學課程，並獲資助2021年到美國深造。
尼日利亞男孩Anthony Mmesoma Madu，自拍了一條赤腳在雨中表演芭蕾舞短片，吸引了全球大量觀眾，並獲得2千萬點擊率。(@leapofdanceacademy/Instagram)
Madu表示十分高興能獲邀2021年赴美國深造舞蹈，並感謝神讓影片能夠熱傳。可是他在受訪時談及要離鄉別井，與家人暫別，仍然不禁落淚。談起學習芭蕾舞，他表示並不容易，但只要肯努力付出必能學有所成，他亦勉勵每位年青人要抱有夢想，並努力讓自己能實踐夢想。
