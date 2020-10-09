遊戲班開學｜囝囝遊戲班開學超好奇　陳凱琳：鬆一口氣！

受疫情影響，莘莘學子9月尾才陸續開學。陳凱琳（Grace）1歲半的囝囝Rafa亦正式開學，到幼兒園上遊戲班（playgroup）。看到囝囝在校超好奇，愉快地探索新事物，Grace直言為他感到自豪！

陳凱琳（Grace）今天在instagram發文，貼出1歲半大仔Rafa駕駛玩具車的照片，指Rafa正式到幼兒園上學，又表示「我相信很多家長都會有共鳴，看見孩子上學必定百感交集，心情既興奮，又擔心！」（I’m sure a lot of parents can resonate with me when I say there’s mixed emotions of excitement, worry, happiness and everything inbetween!）。

她又指，眼見囝囝滿有好奇心，學習新事物，見證他們成長，為他們感到自豪之餘，更鬆一口氣！（But the moment you see your child smiling from ear to ear, learning new things, exploring with curiosity and just having a fun time, you can’t help but feel a sense of pride (and relief) witnessing them grow up! (Though sometimes too fast 💨)）

Rafa入讀的學校是Tutor Time多多國際幼稚園，於九龍塘、北角、中半山及元朗均設分校。學校提供專為六個月至六歲小朋友而設的課程，包括嬰兒活動組（六個月起）、幼兒活動組（1-2歲）、幼兒園（2-3歲）、幼稚園（3-6歲）及延伸課程，學費因應分舍及課程而異。以九龍塘沙福道分校為例，適合1歲半孩子入讀的幼兒活動組學費因應每月的上課堂數而定，如一星期上一堂，一個月學費為二千多元；若一星期上五堂，一個月學費約為八千多元。

