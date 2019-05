【Adele離婚】30+重返單身不怕孤獨　不再愛得死去活來為自己而活

Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. (我們只是普通人,放慢腳步生活,暫時放下你的手機,有機會時便盡情大笑。學習真正愛自己的模樣,我才剛發現這就已足夠。)