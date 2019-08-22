PlayStation 收購Spider Man開發公司 盤點6大作 PS5有蜘蛛俠？

【Gamescom 2019】德國遊戲展Gamescom開幕之際，PlayStation突然宣布收購《Marvel Spider Man》(Marvel's Spider-Man)遊戲製作團隊Insomniac Games，將正式成為旗下遊戲開發隊伍之一；是否因為抗衡網易四出收購遊戲公司、抑或Google Stadia將會與各大遊戲商合作Sony提早展開購物行動？次世代主機PS5會否有新的《蜘蛛俠》獨佔作？

家用機市場上，除了現存的PS4、Xbox One及任天堂Switch之外，未來將有更多主機加入，其中來勢洶洶的Google Stadia都開始與更多遊戲廠商合作，而PS遊戲中Insomniac Games 1996年起製作首款射擊遊戲《Disruptor 》，並於1998年起製作過《Spyro the Dragon》、《Ratchet & Clank》系列、《Resistance》系列、《FUSE》，而《Marvel's Spider Man》去年推出大獲好評！

Insomniac Games 為PlayStation製作多款專屬遊戲

而在德國科隆遊戲展（Gamescom 2019）前，PlayStation於官方Twitter上以不足30字公布，Insomniac Games將會加入Sony環球工作室（Sony Interactive Entertainment  WorldWide Studio / SIE WWD）。

Insomniac Games 創辦人兼行政總裁Ted Price 於加盟Sony開發團隊後亦發出聲明，對能加入SIE環球工作室表示歡迎，並以《Marvel's Spider Man》的成功，肯定他們的決定。而PlayStation亦見外間包括網易等大手買入Quantic Dream （《Detroit：Become Human》開發團隊）後，亦需要遊戲廠商支持即將公布推出的PS5次世代主機推出新作助勢。

