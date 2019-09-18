【Birds of prey】小丑女最新海報曬冷7位要角　最細一個只得13歲

DC在2016年推出的反超級英雄《自殺特攻：超能暴隊》紅起了由瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演的「小丑女」Harley Quinn一角，隨後安排推出外傳《Birds of Prey》（and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn，暫譯：猛禽小隊）。官方Twitter今早凌晨12點正公開《Birds of Prey》最新海報，更定於2022年2月7日正式上映，一次過曬冷7位要角！