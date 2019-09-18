【Birds of prey】小丑女最新海報曬冷7位要角　最細一個只得13歲

電影
撰文：
最後更新日期：

DC在2016年推出的反超級英雄《自殺特攻：超能暴隊》紅起了由瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演的「小丑女」Harley Quinn一角，隨後安排推出外傳《Birds of Prey》（and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn，暫譯：猛禽小隊）。官方Twitter今早凌晨12點正公開《Birds of Prey》最新海報，更定於2022年2月7日正式上映，一次過曬冷7位要角！

《Birds of Prey》小丑女最新海報。（官方海報）

《Birds of Prey》今次7位要角包括有眾人十分熟悉的瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演「小丑女」（Harley Quinn）、Rosie Perez飾演同性戀偵探Renee Montoya、Chris Messina飾演連環殺手Victor Zsasz、Mary Elizabeth Winstead飾演「女獵手」（Huntress）、伊雲麥葵格（Ewan McGregor），飾演「黑面具」（Black Mask）、Jurnee Smollett-Bell飾演「黑金絲雀」（Black Canary）以及13歲的韓國菲律賓混血兒Ella Jay Basco飾演Cassandra Cain。

點擊睇晒7位要角：

+17
+16
+15
【Birds of Prey】「小丑女」瑪歌羅比被車撞　親身上陣好驚險
【小丑回魂2】華納出奇招力谷票房　竟然同《Birds of prey》有關
【Birds of Prey】「小丑女」身材走樣？　瑪歌羅比新劇照露肥腩
【小丑女外傳】瑪歌羅比新造型曝光　2大特點似足《神奇女俠》
【小丑女外傳】先導預告公開新造型　變女版自殺特攻橫掃葛咸城
「小丑女」瑪歌羅比執二攤　落實出演《Barbie》真人版電影
【Barbie真人電影】小丑女瑪歌羅比有機主演　故事又會加女權主義
a
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。