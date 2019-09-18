【Birds of prey】小丑女最新海報曬冷7位要角　最細一個只得13歲

撰文：沈洛嘉
DC在2016年推出的反超級英雄《自殺特攻：超能暴隊》紅起了由瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演的「小丑女」Harley Quinn一角，隨後安排推出外傳《Birds of Prey》（and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn，暫譯：猛禽小隊）。官方Twitter今早凌晨12點正公開《Birds of Prey》最新海報，更定於2022年2月7日正式上映，一次過曬冷7位要角！
《Birds of Prey》小丑女最新海報。（官方海報）
《Birds of Prey》今次7位要角包括有眾人十分熟悉的瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演「小丑女」（Harley Quinn）、Rosie Perez飾演同性戀偵探Renee Montoya、Chris Messina飾演連環殺手Victor Zsasz、Mary Elizabeth Winstead飾演「女獵手」（Huntress）、伊雲麥葵格（Ewan McGregor），飾演「黑面具」（Black Mask）、Jurnee Smollett-Bell飾演「黑金絲雀」（Black Canary）以及13歲的韓國菲律賓混血兒Ella Jay Basco飾演Cassandra Cain。
