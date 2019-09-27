【Birds of prey】小丑女再有新造型　又係瑪歌羅比最憎嘅露股款

DC電影《猛禽小隊》（Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)）由瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演「小丑女」Harley Quinn，帶領一班女角色將會反轉葛咸城！

「小丑女」最新造型，又係高叉露屁股款！（Birds of Prey劇照）

昨晚（26日）再有「小丑女」的新造型照流出，可謂完美還原漫畫中一幕，照片中的瑪歌羅比照舊染上「小丑女」的指定髮色，戴上頭盔，穿上開胸的長袖紅色連身衣，不過心口的部份似乎是內襯黑色透視衫，剛好被旁邊導演Cathy Yan的iPad擋住一半，只看到她似乎露出半邊胸。至於下身的部份，「小丑女」着上了魚網絲襪，而該件紅色連身衣則非常高叉，相信這個新造型又會好似《自殺特攻：超能暴隊》（Suicide Squad）中，瑪歌羅比不喜歡的露pat pat裝一樣。

她曾在《自殺特攻》的訪問中提及，跟導演David Ayer反映過不希望穿得太暴露，可惜最終沒有辦法改變，因為這是「小丑女」的形象。

漫畫中其實一個「小丑女」的造型，今集《Birds of prey》瑪歌羅比完美還完。（DC Comics）

瑪歌羅比唔鍾意的露pat裝：

盤點《Birds of prey》「小丑女」5個新造型：

《Birds of prey》小丑女新造型片段

