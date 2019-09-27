【Birds of prey】小丑女再有新造型　又係瑪歌羅比最憎嘅露股款

DC電影《猛禽小隊》（Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)）由瑪歌羅比（Margot Robbie）飾演「小丑女」Harley Quinn，帶領一班女角色將會反轉葛咸城！
「小丑女」最新造型，又係高叉露屁股款！（Birds of Prey劇照）
昨晚（26日）再有「小丑女」的新造型照流出，可謂完美還原漫畫中一幕，照片中的瑪歌羅比照舊染上「小丑女」的指定髮色，戴上頭盔，穿上開胸的長袖紅色連身衣，不過心口的部份似乎是內襯黑色透視衫，剛好被旁邊導演Cathy Yan的iPad擋住一半，只看到她似乎露出半邊胸。至於下身的部份，「小丑女」着上了魚網絲襪，而該件紅色連身衣則非常高叉，相信這個新造型又會好似《自殺特攻：超能暴隊》（Suicide Squad）中，瑪歌羅比不喜歡的露pat pat裝一樣。
她曾在《自殺特攻》的訪問中提及，跟導演David Ayer反映過不希望穿得太暴露，可惜最終沒有辦法改變，因為這是「小丑女」的形象。
漫畫中其實一個「小丑女」的造型，今集《Birds of prey》瑪歌羅比完美還完。（DC Comics）
瑪歌羅比唔鍾意的露pat裝：
盤點《Birds of prey》「小丑女」5個新造型：
《Birds of prey》小丑女新造型片段
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and director Cathy Yan behind the scenes of “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )”. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3dWLFy5W3H— Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) September 26, 2019