在晴朗的一天出發影評：成長需要領悟　並非隨年齡理所當然地發生

「It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, A beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? It’s a neighborly day in this beauty wood, A neighborly day for a beauty. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? So, let’s make the most of this beautiful day. Since we’re together we might as well say: Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won’t you be my neighbor? Won’t you please, Won’t you please? Please won’t you be my neighbor?」