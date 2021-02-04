助《魔髮奇緣》等動畫繪超迫真毛髮　迪士尼獲奧斯卡技術成就獎

撰文：時光網
近日，迪士尼頭髮模擬系統獲得今年奧斯卡的技術成就獎。該工作室通過社交媒體發佈一段迪士尼動畫的頭髮製作的混剪片段，展示該系統為動畫人提供了一套萬能的工具，令角色頭髮的律動像真又自然，相當犀利，按圖即睇：
Congratulations to the team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios' Hair Simulation System on receiving a Technical Achievement Award at this year's @TheAcademy #SciTechAwards! This system provides artists with a versatile set of tools to help craft the motion of characters' hair. pic.twitter.com/w8JXJmiaEi— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) February 2, 2021
【本文由「時光網」授權轉載。】