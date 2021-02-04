助《魔髮奇緣》等動畫繪超迫真毛髮　迪士尼獲奧斯卡技術成就獎

近日，迪士尼頭髮模擬系統獲得今年奧斯卡的技術成就獎。該工作室通過社交媒體發佈一段迪士尼動畫的頭髮製作的混剪片段，展示該系統為動畫人提供了一套萬能的工具，令角色頭髮的律動像真又自然，相當犀利，按圖即睇：

按圖即睇《IndieWire》精選20部20年內動畫佳作，唔少迪士尼出品都有份▼

【本文由「時光網」授權轉載。】

