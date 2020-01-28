【RIP Kobe】勒邦占士打破沉默　誓以高比之名續領湖人

高比拜仁（Kobe Bryant）與「大帝」勒邦占士情同手足，當占士收到高比的死訊時，被拍下在機場嚎哭的一幕，令人心傷。事隔一日後，占士透過社交網站發文，悼念已故的好兄弟，並希望傳承Kobe的傳奇。
高比拜仁在職業生涯曾打破多項累積得分紀錄，但及後一個又一個被後輩占士趕過，但二人未有因此而有隔膜，反而互相尊重，成為一對好兄弟，而Kobe亦相當欣賞大帝。占士與高比在NBA的場上是對手，二人僅在夢幻隊合作，合力為美國隊贏得兩面金牌。
高比早前在Twitter祝賀占士超越自己的得分紀錄，豈料這發文成為高比最後的一篇。當占士得知好友的死訊後，在機場痛哭的一幕，令人十分感動。隨高比的離世，湖人決定延後當地時間周二的「洛杉磯打吡」，讓一眾球員有更多時間平復心情，而占士的狀況亦成為焦點。
高比拜仁與勒邦占士情同手足，但二人未曾在NBA中聯手。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
在高比離世一日後，終於在社交網站打破沉默，發文悼念好友，表示依然未能接受這事實，「我一直未能接受你離去的事實，我的腦海一直在想念你﹑Gigi與我們的友誼，眼淚亦不自覺地流下來，其實我在今早（周日）上飛機前，才聽到你的聲音，豈料該段只是我們的最後對話，我到現時仍然感到心碎」。
現時效力湖人的占士，向在天上的Kobe承諾將會延續他的傳奇，「我愛你我的兄弟，你對湖人的地位是無可取代，如今我將負上這責任，替你延續在湖人的傳奇，請在天上的你繼續賜給我力量！我對你的所有感激在我的心中，但現時我依然未能接受，我們終有一天再次相見」。
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
勒邦占士為高比痛哭：
LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi
