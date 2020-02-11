【RIP Kobe】高比拜仁妻子網上撰文悼念　會為3個女兒堅強活下去

已故籃球巨星高比拜仁（Kobe Bryant）的妻子Vanessa Bryant，在社交網站上撰寫長文，她表示難以接受丈夫及愛女同時離世，並感概Gianna的人生才剛開始，本應還有漫漫長路要走。不過，Vanessa筆鋒一轉，表示要為餘下3個女兒而活，一定要堅強起來。
上月底，高比拜仁及次女Gianna在直升機意外中離世。高比的遺孀Vanessa在當地時間昨晚（2月10日）在Instagram上撰文，她寫：「我一直不願意用文字去交代自己的情感。我的腦袋無法接受高比及Gianna同時逝世的事實，我不能同時間處理這兩件事。」
「我正嘗試接受高比已經離開了，但我的身體卻拒絕接受Gianna永遠不會再回到我的身邊。這種感覺很差。為何我仍可以在早上起床醒過來，但我的寶貝女兒就不能有這個機會？」
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
「我真的想發瘋了，她的人生才剛開始，還有漫漫長路。之後，我意識到自己需要堅強起來，我還有3個女兒。雖然高比及Gianna不在，但我還有Natalia、 Bianka及Capri。」
「我知道，我有這些感受是正常的，這是悲傷的過程。我只想跟那些有同樣經歷的人分享。神呀，我真的很希望他們仍在，這場噩夢快點完結。為所有經歷這宗慘劇的受害者祈禱。」
除了文章，Vanessa還放了一段高比及Gianna的片段到社交網站。