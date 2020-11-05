籃球熱話｜NBA孝子送家人大禮　母親喊爆現場：一定是跟我開玩笑

當大家初出社會工作，收到薪水會怎樣用呢？可能會儲蓄以備不時之需，或許花大錢滿足消費欲望。不過仍有人拿薪水回饋家人，如溜馬球員A莊遜（Alize Johnson）。剛進入聯盟兩年的A莊遜，最近買大屋給家人，讓他們一家10口入住，其母有見及此更激動落淚，場面感人。
A莊遜參加2018年選秀，並在第2輪50順位被溜馬選中，自此踏上他的職業生涯。儘管A莊遜曾經在NBA及發展聯盟兩邊走，可是他仍然默默做好自己，靜待上陣的機會。在聯盟打滾2年後，他在今個賽季結束後成為受限自由球員，儘管前路未明，不過A莊遜決定趁此機會回饋一直支持他的家人。
A莊遜效力溜馬已經2年，早前亦有隨隊進駐奧蘭多迪士尼園區復賽。（Getty Images）
從小在大家庭長大的A莊遜，除了與父母二人同住外，身為長子的他還有7兄弟姊妹。長兄為父，A莊遜亦擔起支撐一家的責任，最近他秘密地購買一棟「Dream House」別墅，為了給予母親一個驚喜。從A莊遜上載的影片可見，他通知家人駕車到大屋前，其母顯然不明所以。
A莊遜（右）從小與家人關係密切。（instagram截圖）
A莊遜向家人送上驚喜：
God never seems to amaze me. I have been through everything with my family, both good and bad times. We have never given up on each other, I would never allow it, EVER! My family is the reason I go so hard. The reason I sacrifice everyday and continue to put in work. I just want to see a smile on their faces. Today I surprised them with a New House I always dreamed about living in myself, but I’m taking care of them first because without them, there’s no Alize. When my second motor kicks in that everybody loves about me on the court, I’m thinking about them. It’s a feeling I can’t describe, it just takes over. I start reflecting back on how I came up and where I am today. I spent so many long hours grinding and my eyes filled with tears of fears of not getting everything I want in life. I’m glad I was built different because I never folded in any situation that looked impossible to complete. I went and got it done. I stayed humble and just Believed in myself. I’m not ending this without saying I still got more work to do, but I’m going to act a fool in this house until I get my own!
直至A莊遜牽着氣球現身，並表示這是他為家人同住的大屋，母親感動得難以置信，一度蹲在地上爆哭。A莊遜連忙扶起媽媽，牽住她一路走進屋企，母親仍然未能信任，哭住說：「你一定是跟我說笑。」
A莊遜的母親對此難以置信，表現激動。（影片截圖）
家庭是我們最強的後盾，A莊遜亦明言家人是他努力的原因：「不論是好、是壞，我跟家人經歷了各種事情。我們永遠不會拋棄彼此、亦不會准許。我想看他們臉上的笑容，所以我買了夢寐以求的房子給他們一個驚喜。我一定要先照顧他們，因為沒有他們就沒有我。」如此的一份孝心，實在讓人動容。
一家人將在這棟別墅中，開始他們的新生活。（instagram截圖）
