【Banksy】跨界為Hip Hop音樂人設計服飾　英國國旗要諷剌的是…

談及Banksy，一般人的印象應該離不開叛逆。這位英國藝術家以塗鴉起家，去年更有在拍賣會上自毀畫作的經典事跡。最近，Banksy更把其反叛個性帶到服裝設計，為英國Hip Hop音樂人Stormzy親自定製黑白英國國旗防刺背心。原來，這位塗鴉大師以英國國旗進行創作，諷刺政治，早已為其常用摜技。
英國藝術家Banksy一向以叛逆姿態遊走於體制邊緣。多年來，他以塗鴉創作，除了是要明刀明槍試探法律底線外，作品更一直批判社會，帶出反戰，反法西斯以至無政府主義等思想。正如他自己所言，塗鴉作為「下層階級的報復」，用以對上層藝術宣戰，不為消費主義收編。去年經典一幕至今仍然難忘，Banksy在倫敦蘇富比拍賣會上，即場碎掉以千萬港元成交的噴漆畫作《Girl with a Balloon》，除了成為藝壇一時熱話外，背後更明顯有挑戰建制的意味。
Banksy在蘇富比拍賣會上碎掉的《Girl with a Balloon 》畫作。（IG@banksy）
Banksy的叛逆基因除了在塗鴉作品中可見一斑外，最近更首次見於服裝設計之中。日前，他為英國饒舌歌手Stormzy度身訂造舞台服裝，消息一出已引起熱烈討論，今次Banksy選擇以黑白英國國旗為題設計防刺背心，兩者相融惹來不少政治解讀：先是近期英國持刀犯罪案猖獗，單是今年頭兩個月，倫敦已發生9宗持刀傷人事件以及12宗殺人事件，所以Banksy的設計用上防刺背心，不禁讓人進一步猜想，這位塗鴉大師是否有意借服裝諷刺倫敦治安問題。
英國歌手Stormzy穿上由Banksy設計的防刺背心，在Glastonbury Festiva音樂節上演出。（Dezeen）
除了暗諷英國持刀暴力議題，亦有人推測，Banksy以暗黑色調塗畫國旗，是對現今英國首相熱門接任人約翰遜表示不滿。Banksy於6月曾在社交平台上傳新作，以關上的鐵捲門配上脫落的「KEEP OUT」字句，諷刺英國脫歐亂象，事隔一個月後，Banksy再發表暗黑英國國旗設計，難怪人們有這樣聯想。至於服裝是否如大眾猜測，暗示了藝術家對這位主張「硬脫歐」的前英國外相當不滿，就只有Banksy自己才知道。
作品上，老鼠手持脫落的「T」字，諷刺英國脫歐鬧劇。（IG@banksy）
Banksy借國旗諷刺社會議題，原來「早有前科」。早於2012年，這位藝術家為紀念英女王伊莉莎白二世登基鑽禧，曾在雜貨店外牆完成《Union Jack Child Labor》塗鴉作品。該作品以童工跪地縫製英國國旗為主題，不免讓人聯想起昔日英國工業革命時期的童工問題，亦喚起了大眾對當代童工議題的關注。
然而，作品最為人爭議的，不在其政治訊息，而是於2013年發生的一段小插曲：當時，塗鴉牆身被整幅拆卸，送到美國Fine Art Auctions Miami進行拍賣，最後更以逾一百萬美元高價成交。如今看來，這件事對反資本主義的Banksy來說，實在相當諷刺。
Banksy《Union Jack Child Labor》塗鴉作品。（Hypebeast）
Banksy在發表《Union Jack Child Labor》數週後，接續於Pictures on Walls網站上發表作品《Er...》。與前者一脈相承的是，兩副畫作均用上英國國旗元素。這次，他以溶解的英國國旗作背景，紅藍顏料不規則往下流淌，再配上點題的疑問詞，似乎是欲借此對英國前景提出質疑。
Banksy《Er...》畫作。（Hypebeast）
最近，英國政治前景依然未明，脫歐談判更是逼在眉睫。一向心繫英國政事的Banksy，往後會否再以英國國旗諷刺國家陰暗面？就讓我們拭目以待。