【亞馬遜森林大火】繼出資復修聖母院　LVMH再捐8千多萬援助火災

被譽為地球之肺的亞馬遜森林，大火持續燃燒至今，作為全世界最大的熱帶雨林，為地球提供20%氧氣，儘管天災還是人禍，相信每個人都不能置身事外。
早前32個時裝品牌，包括CHANEL、Burberry、Nike、Zara、H&M等，更在G7峰會前簽署時尚契約（Fashion Pact），讓品牌加速可持續發展計劃，保護全球環境。
近日，Bernard Arnault旗下的LVMH集團更宣佈將捐錢拯救亞馬遜森林。
由於亞馬遜森林火勢不斷持續，而衛星數據亦顯示出，每分鐘將有一個足球場大小森林被燒毀。根據《BBC》指出，在正常情況之下，雨林再生需要20至40年時間。隨著情況愈來愈惡化，處於位高權重的人物，終於加緊採取實際行動。
Bernard Arnault所領導的時裝集團LVMH，將捐贈1,100萬美元（約8,630萬港元）援助火災，而且董事Yann Arthus-Bertrand更表示，十分自豪LVMH正在參與這項緊急工作，希望其他人也會效仿他們。另外，他也透露保護環境不單只是發表言論與簽署契約那麼簡單，還需要在危急關頭採取具體行動，例如為當地專家提供資源，共同努力拯救地球。今年四月時，巴黎聖母院幾乎被大火摧毀，Bernard Arnault與LVMH集團亦承諾捐出2.26億美元，來重建該歷史古蹟。
鑑於許多名人與商界領袖，也紛紛投放資金拯救亞馬遜。就如法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）在G7峰會上，承諾提供2,200萬美元援助亞馬遜森林，但巴西總統博爾索納羅（Jair Bolsonaro）卻拒絕捐贈。與此同時，馬克龍更指出失去地球之肺是一個關乎全球性問題，另一方面向來關注環保議題的李安納度狄卡比奧（Leonardo DiCaprio），也透露捐贈500萬美元給相關組織救災。
捐錢救援只可解決燃眉之急，隨著亞馬遜森林砍伐加劇、開發土地種植大豆與飼養牛等情況，其實也是加劇氣候變化的主因之一。這場火災使人反思全球經濟發展與環保問題，更需要全球人民一同關注。
保護地球人人有責，難道你能置身事外嗎？