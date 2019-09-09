Milla Jovovich女兒22年後登同一雜誌封面　11歲展現母親超模基因

Ever Anderson到底是誰？ 這位星二代的雙親，相信你們絕不會陌生，那就是超模女星Milla Jovovich與《生化危機》導演Paul Anderson。 今次，女兒重演母親的少女時代，登上《Jalouse》雜誌封面，再現Milla Jovovich二十二年前的風範。

Ever Anderson登《Jalouse》雜誌封面（網上圖片）

Ever Anderson雖然只有11歲，但憑藉雙親優良的基因，以及標誌性的面孔，猶如重現母親年輕時的樣子。作為烏克蘭名模Milla Jovovich的女兒，當然不可能被外界忽視，所以是次登上《Jalouse》封面，同樣地贏得大眾目光。

《Jalouse》自1997年創刊，Milla Jovovich作為90年代偶像，也因此登上該雜誌首個封面。過了廿二年後，現由大女Ever Anderson接班，以一頭短髮，一身PRADA白色襯衫連身裙與黃色運動鞋的造型，登上美國版《Jalouse》第一期雜誌封面，加上這亦是Ever首次參與拍攝，年紀輕輕也表演揮灑自如，彷佛看見Milla Jovovich當年的超模風範。

Milla Jovovich當年登上《Jalouse》封面（網上圖片）

Milla Jovovich與Ever Anderson（IG@millajovovich）

點擊看更多Milla Jovovich不同造型：

Milla Jovovich曾以歌手身份推出首張個人專輯《The Divine Comedy》（網上圖片）

身為母親的Milla Jovovich，更開心地在Instagram上分享照片，並寫上了「#proudmama」作標示，表示想不到當年她登上《Jalouse》首個封面後，女兒也能跟隨她的腳步登上同一雜誌的封面，也許命運就是如此奇妙。



Milla Jovovich十二歲開始當上模特兒，其獨特氣質與漂亮外表，很快就成為各大時尚品牌的寵兒，及後來曾以歌手身份發佈首張個人專輯《The Divine Comedy》，更與Carmen Hawk創立時裝品牌Jovovich-Hawk。再者，她更投身影壇，先後演出多齣電影，從《重回藍色珊瑚礁》（Return to the Blue Lagoon）、《第五元素》（The Fifth Element）到《生化危機》，讓她名聲大噪，更因參與《生化危機》系列，認識到現任丈夫Paul Anderson，並生下兩個女兒。

Ever Anderson這位可人兒，不知道未來是否會跟隨母親的腳歩，踏上演藝之路呢？