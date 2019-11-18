【Supreme】涉嫌盜用受版權保護迷彩設計　今次是抄襲還是致敬？

最近，Supreme與Rimowa第二度攜手合作，其聯乘行李箱引起熱話。
另一方面，Supreme又再次捲入抄襲風波，被美國品牌ASAT指控涉嫌盜用迷彩設計。
Supreme再捲抄襲風波（Supreme）
多年來，Supreme被捲入多次抄襲風波，就連品牌Box Logo，也是挪用自美國藝術家Barbara Kruger，而雙方亦沒有公開表示過看法。雖然品牌成立於1994年，但是直至2012年左右，才由街頭擴展到大眾層面，其知名度真正大爆發，以白色字體和紅色框包圍的標誌性Logo聞名，更從電影海報、專輯封面，甚至是複古的Brillo Pad盒上，多角度獲得設計靈感。
鑑於品牌的「模仿」靈感，有人更開設專門撰寫有關品牌抄襲元素的IG帳戶@supreme_copies，而當事人曾在訪問中表示，時裝是藝術，並引用畢加索的名言：「Good artists copy, great artists steal」，他認為Supreme所做的事情很Cool，以人們可能不知道的事情為基礎，從而逐步建立品牌。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
And we’re back! For the first post of the FW ‘19 collection I thought I’d cover the ‘Levitation,’ t-shirts obscure reference, which a lot of people have already picked up on. ‘Chant,’ is an album recorded by the Benedictine Monks of Santo Domingo de Silos of Spain, and is a collection of Gregorian Chants that were likely recorded between the 1970s- 80s. The album was released in 1994 and sold significantly well in the US as it was marketed as an ‘antidote to the stress of modern life.’ The album went on to peak at #3 on the billboard 200 chart, and even went double platinum, making it the best selling album of Gregorian chant to date. Worldwide over 6 million copies have sold. The guys over at @fullcourtclassics currently have the original ‘Chant,’ t shirt which also released in 1994, which was likely Supremes source material for the graphic, opposed to the CD cover. Thanks to everyone who sent this in!
點撃看更多有關Supreme的模仿靈感：
ASAT原始迷彩圖案（IG@asatcamo）
Supreme愈抄愈紅，也許人們從不介意抄襲與否，只要冠上品牌的名號，粉絲也會為它瘋狂，然後品牌亦繼續重蹈覆徹。
根據《The Fashoin Law》報導，Supreme因涉嫌盜用ASAT的原始迷彩設計，並用於一系列熱賣產品而被起訴。本週，ASAT Outdoors LLC向紐約聯邦法院提出訴訟，指控該品牌侵犯受版權保護的迷彩設計。位於美國蒙大拿州史蒂芬斯維爾（Stevensville）的ASAT，其迷彩圖案已註冊，他們還在訴訟中聲稱，Supreme保留迷彩設計，並創造出不同的產品，例如各種顏色外套、毛衣和褲子，從官網與商店中出售。
因此，ASAT認為Supreme是故意或有意地漠視版權，侵犯了版權擁有者的專有權，將受保護的迷彩圖案製成商品，違反了聯邦版權法，所以ASAT要求Supreme賠償金錢損失，包括利用侵權模式所獲得的任何利潤，或是因為Supreme故意侵權，法定賠償每件作品最高為15萬美元，而Supreme也未對指控作出回應。
相信大家也能從照片的對比，看出兩者迷彩設計的相似度吧。