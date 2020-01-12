乳膠服飾就是BDSM？英國品牌受Wes Anderson啟發　設計洗走戀物味

乳膠服飾通常非常貼身，並能完美呈現出人體線條；同時乳膠服飾又跟BDSM文化關係密切，令人產生慾望。
最近，英國品牌Dead Lotus Couture推出一系列以天然乳膠為主打的Vintage風格服飾，一改人們對這類服裝概有印象，處處充滿驚喜。
Operio Collection（Dead Lotus Couture）
點擊觀看更多乳膠服飾：
設計師Nange Magro（IG@tsnangemagro）
Dead Lotus Couture最新系列名為「Operio Collection」，靈感來自邪教電影院，該系列主要利用天然乳膠與假皮草等材料製成，更有12款度身訂造的設計以供大家選購，同時也受到1970年代Disco文化，以及電影導演Wes Anderson與John Carpenter所影響。
Dead Lotus Couture表示，設計結合了Wes Anderson的古怪風格、John Carpenter的黑暗美學，與Disco時代的享樂主義，通通都影響著該系列的獨特設計，更採用大膽又歡樂的色彩，讓人目不暇給。
Dead Lotus Couture推出一系列乳膠服飾（IG@deadlotus.couture）
DEADLOTUSCOUTURE | Handmade in London | Shipping worldwide | link in bio . DIABO OUTFIT from OPERIO LUXURY COLLECTION 💙 . DIABO Catsuit Outfit with Wrist Gloves reminds us that the disco age ignited style and inspiration for future generations. Slip on your knee-high socks, lace up your platform shoes, streak glitter on your cheeks and get ready to get down in a post-polyester new era of latex fashion. Nothing is more stylish than Palazzo trouser fronts with a sharp crease (unique to DLC). Their bell bottoms elongate and flatter the legs. A deep sensual V neck plunges down from the wide collar, which rests on half-revealed shoulders. DIABO Catsuit Outfit is the embodiment of retro and vintage. DIABO Catsuit Outfit with Wrist Gloves is made from the best quality natural latex. Body Shaping Design. Back zipper for easy wear. Collection: -OPERIO- 💜 . 2018© Original Dead Lotus Couture Design #deadlotuscouture #デッドロータスクチュール #look #styling #style #latex #rubber #fashion #original #fashionstylist #designer #pelle #skin #fashiondesigner #fashionstylist #latex #london #milan #style #top #altamoda #latex #moda #crueltyfree
「Operio Collection」由設計師兼造型師Nange Magro所設計，她不但是品牌主理人，亦曾為Janelle Monae、Katy Perry和Dua Lipa等名人，親手設計乳膠服飾。對於她來說，每個人都擁有一個秘密，而她的目的就是盼望顧客穿上乳膠服飾後，利用「第二層皮膚」來表達自己的雙重身份。
另外，該系列的乳膠服飾，全都是採用人手製作，其天然乳膠來自巴西橡膠樹的樹液，透過切開樹皮來提取材料。當設計師在倫敦時裝學院（London College of Fashion）修讀文學碩士時，那是她首次接觸天然乳膠，並立即對於它的觸覺、氣味都感到喜愛，因為她認為當穿上乳膠服飾時，容易帶給別人一種力量感，而且這種材料在設計領域，亦帶有前衛的特徵。
設計師希望使乳膠服飾能夠更普及化，就像絲綢、皮革和其他材料一樣，盼望在每個人的衣櫃中，都能看見乳膠服飾的存在。