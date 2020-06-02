【VOGUE】英國版以素人取代明星及名模　三位封面人物何方神聖？

過往時尚雜誌大多選用明星或名模擔任封面人物，今期英國版《Vogue》卻採用了三位不同來歷的素人上陣，這三位素人到底是何方神聖？
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
“Everyone has contributed something during this pandemic that has kept this country going whether it’s in a small way or a big way.” For the July 2020 issue, #BritishVogue is highlighting the front-line workers, celebrating their bravery and dedication to helping others during the coronavirus crisis. Watch as the three key worker cover stars – London Overground train driver Narguis Horsford, community midwife Rachel Millar and supermarket worker Anisa Omar – recall the community spirit, acts of kindness and unity they have seen during their working days since coronavirus forced the world into lockdown. See the full film at the link in bio. Directed and edited by @TomGilfillan, DoP @AnnaMaccc and produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver & @PavilionWorks.
新冠肺炎蔓延多月，造成無數死傷，全球人心惶惶，普羅大眾連外出購買物資亦無法安心，擔心一不小心便成為下一個確診者。在此嚴峻的時期，一眾前線工作者卻無顧自身恐懼，堅守崗位為大眾服務，非常值得大家尊敬。
英國版《Vogue》2020年七月號便找來三位擔任前線工作者的素人擔任封面人物，並在書中刊登深入訪談，藉此向她們致敬。
點擊欣賞今期英國《Vogue》三款封面：
三位女性分別是火車司機Narguis Horsford、助產士Rachel Millar，以及超市助理Anisa Omar。三位在疫症蔓延期間仍然堅守崗位工作，使得有需要的人能夠得到適切的服務。然而，Narguis Horsford卻在訪問中表示：「我不是英雄，但我為自己作為一名火車司機，並能在新冠肺炎此一災難時期為大眾提供服務感到非常驕傲。」Rachel Millar則在訪問中分享了她在疫症時期所遇到的難，以及她對工作的熱愛。
過去數月，多本雜誌先後就疫情改變過往採用明星或名模擔任封面人物的習慣，以「隔離」、「社交距離」、「口罩」、「醫護致敬」等為封面主題，回應時代面貌。意大利版《Vogue》亦於上月一改傳統，以全白作為雜誌封面，僅印上「VOGUE ITALIA」及期數等基本資料，藉此表示「一張等待書寫的白紙，全新標題、故事即將開始」的希冀。
全白封面的意大利版《VOGUE》（VOGUE）
點擊下圖欣賞與新冠肺炎有關的雜誌封面：