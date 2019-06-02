墨西哥外長赴美談關稅　特朗普Twitter推文施壓

墨西哥外交部長埃布拉德（Marcelo Ebrard）上周五（5月31日）登上飛往華盛頓的飛機前於Twitter發文表示，剛剛與美國白宮高級顧問庫什納（Jared Kushner）和美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）通了電話。他指出，「談判已經開始，我在總統洛佩斯（Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador）的信中感受到興趣與尊重。我們正在前進。」

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周六（6月1日）在Twitter表示，中國正付出沉重代價，因為他們將補貼出口產品，將貨幣貶值，以使貨物繼續運來（美國），但企業正在轉移至美國，為避免支付那25%的關稅。一旦關稅達到更高水平，在墨西哥的公司也會回到美國。

特朗普發文指，墨西哥數十年來一直佔美國便宜，現在是時候要他們做必須做的事。他表示，加徵關稅後，企業為了避開關稅，將會撤離墨西哥重返美國。他強調，墨西哥亦要將毒梟帶回國，而關稅將能夠制止毒品和非法移民流入。

