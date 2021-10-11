諾貝爾經濟學獎｜研究勞動經濟學及因果關係　3美國籍學者摘桂

2021年諾貝爾最後一個獎項——經濟學獎在10月11日揭盅，三名美國籍學者卡德（David Card）、安格里斯特（Joshua D. Angrist）、因本斯（Guido Imbens）分享殊榮。
卡德獲授予一半的諾貝爾獎，以表揚他對勞動經濟學的貢獻。另一半則由安格里斯特及因本斯分享，表彰他們在分析因果關係的建樹。
諾貝爾經濟學獎得主將獲得1000萬瑞典克朗（約888萬港元）的獎金。在上述情況下，卡德的獎金是444萬港元，而安格里斯特與因本斯分別獲得222萬港元。
本年度生理或醫學獎、物理學獎、化學獎、文學獎、和平獎已從4日起陸續揭盅。
↓諾貝爾獎在Twitter發文稱，2021年經濟學獎得主的工作，徹底改變社會科學的實證研究，並在回答對我們所有人都非常重要的問題方面，顯著提高研究界這方面的能力。
↓諾貝爾獎在Twitter發文稱，今年得獎者展示出，更多社會上的大問題都有答案。他們的方案是利用自然實驗——現實生活中出現的、類似於隨機實驗的情況。
評審稱這年的得獎者為人們提供有關勞動市場的新見解，並展示可從自然實驗中得出關於因果關係的結論。他們研究出來的方法，已經擴展到其他領域，並徹底改變了實證研究。
↓諾貝爾獎在Twitter發文稱，得獎者之一的卡德，就勞工市場之於最低工資、移民及教育的影響進行研究。
↓諾貝爾獎在Twitter發文稱，卡德研究其中一個例子是，他與已故的Alan Krueger利用一個自然實驗去調查如何以調升最低工資去影響招聘。
↓諾貝爾獎在Twitter發文稱，稱安格里斯特及因本斯的研究展示，可從自然實驗得出什麼關於因果關係的結論。他們研發的框架，已廣被那些進行觀測數據的研究員所採用。
諾貝爾獎由發明家阿爾弗雷德．諾貝爾（Alfred Nobel）創辦。1866年，諾貝爾因為發明炸藥致富。1895年，他訂立遺囑，名下當時價值3,150萬瑞典克朗、相當於如今約22億瑞典克朗的遺產，大部份用來設立基金，透過投資作為諾貝爾獎的獎金。
諾貝爾經濟學獎本非屬於阿爾弗雷德．諾貝爾遺囑中提到的5大領域獎項，而是瑞典中央銀行1968年為紀念他而增設，1969年首次頒發。這個獎項的理念是為表揚經濟學領域傑出研究者。它是公認的經濟學最高獎項，地位與另外5個諾貝爾獎相同。