英女王登基70年︱威廉一家意外現身音樂會綵排　即席指揮管弦樂團

撰文：王慧珊
英國一連4天慶祝英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）登基70周年，劍橋公爵威廉王子一家6月4日在當晚白金禧年音樂會舉辦之前，意外現身威爾斯（Wales），前往卡迪夫城堡（Cardiff Castle）參觀音樂會的綵排情況。

在白金禧周年慶祝活動的第三天，劍橋公爵一家4口包括威廉和夫人凱特，以及喬治王子和夏洛特小公主，到卡迪夫城堡參觀為慶祝英女王登基70周年舉行的音樂會綵排情況。4歲的路易王子可能因為年紀太小而未有同行。

威廉王子一家抵達後，沿途與當地民眾握手和聊天。他們到達音樂會的綵排場地後，沿着表演舞台觀看，期間有搖滾鼓手進行綵排。現場音樂或對喬治王子來說特別有趣。凱特之前曾透露，喬治正在學習彈吉他。

他們更獲邀嘗試即席指揮管弦樂團，威廉與夏洛特公主都先後揮動指揮棒。夏洛特更領導樂團演繹迪士尼2021年11月上畫電影《奇幻魔法屋》（Encanto）著名歌曲《We Don't Talk About Bruno》。

英女王伊利沙伯二世
英國王室
威廉王子
凱特
喬治小王子
夏洛特
