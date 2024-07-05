TVB出聲明反擊退選佳麗指合約難接受：不應以追求網絡流量和關注

《香港小姐2024》早前舉行第二輪面試，數十位佳麗到電視城面試，但之後出現多位佳麗在小紅書自爆退選，更指TVB港姐合約難簽，暗指條件苛刻，而在今日（5日）晚上TVB發出聲明，回應報名人仕引述的內容有誤導公眾之嫌。

Television Broadcasts Limited

電視廣播有限公司

聲明

Statement

（2024年7月5日，香港）傳媒近日報導有關於「香港小姐 2024」報名人士引述的內容，經核實後發現有誤導公眾之嫌。本公司在此嚴正澄清，以正視聽：

•⁠ ⁠合約公平性：本公司的港姐招募及合約條款嚴格遵循公平、公正的原則，並且符合所有相關法律法規。

•透明和保護：與每位參選佳麗之間簽署的合約條款均清晰透明，旨在充分保障雙方的合法權益。

我們一直對香港小姐選美投入無限資源，目的是讓每一位入圍的參選佳麗在香港小姐選美活動中不僅展示團隊精神和個人才華，同時也彰顯她們的美貌與典雅，代表著香港在展現最美麗的一刻。香港小姐選美活動是一個雙方共同合作的平台，我們一直尊重言論自由並期望所有人互相尊重，不應以追求網絡流量和關注度為目的，從而傷害香港小姐選美的基本宗旨。對於不實之言論，本公司保留追究相關法律責任的權利。

電視廣播有限公司

企業傳訊部

(05th July, 2024 - Hong Kong) Recent media coverage related to the registrants of 'Miss Hong Kong 2024'. We hereby clarify these issues to set the record straight:

Fairness of Contracts: Miss Hong Kong Pageant Recruitment and contract terms strictly adhere to the principles of fairness and justice, and comply with all relevant legal regulations.

Transparency and Protection: The contract terms signed with each contestant are clear and transparent, specifically designed to fully protect the legal rights of TVB and the contestants during their participation.

We have consistently dedicated limitless resources to the Miss Hong Kong Pageant with the goal of enabling each contestant not only demonstrate team spirit and personal talent but also to highlight their beauty and elegance, representing Hong Kong at its finest moment. The Miss Hong Kong Pageant is a collaborative platform, and we have always respected freedom of speech and expected mutual respect among all parties. We should not prioritize the pursuit of web traffic and increased attention in a manner that compromises the fundamental principles of the Miss Hong Kong Pageant. Regarding any false statements, our company reserves the right to pursue legal actions as necessary.

Corporate Communications Division

Television Broadcasts Limited