《魔戒》美劇版故事揭曉！重返迷霧山脈、精靈之都遇史上最強反派

Amazon自2017年宣布開發《魔戒》（The Lord of the Rings）美劇版後，一舉一動都是外界注目焦點。過去三年來，雖然陸續公開幕後團隊和卡士名單，但直到今日才終於曝光劇集故事大綱。
《魔戒》美劇版官方今日在Twitter發文，向觀眾分享知名粉絲網站《TheOneRing.net》發布的消息公開劇集大綱，透露在強大反派的威脅上，觀眾將會看到熟悉和陌生的人物開闢全新傳奇。
《魔戒》美劇版故事大綱如下：（點圖放大↓↓↓）
卡士群包括《權力遊戲》（Game of Thrones）「Benjen Stark」Joseph Mawle、「Young Eddard」Robert Aramayo、《Picnic at Hanging Rock》Markella Kavenagh、《His Dark Materials》Morfydd Clark、《Hard Sun》Owain Arthur、《Years and Years》Maxim Baldry等人。
One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019
《魔戒》美劇已在紐西蘭開拍，以兩季連拍方式進行。
