《魔戒》美劇版故事揭曉！重返迷霧山脈、精靈之都遇史上最強反派

Amazon自2017年宣布開發《魔戒》（The Lord of the Rings）美劇版後，一舉一動都是外界注目焦點。過去三年來，雖然陸續公開幕後團隊和卡士名單，但直到今日才終於曝光劇集故事大綱。

《魔戒》美劇版官方今日在Twitter發文，向觀眾分享知名粉絲網站《TheOneRing.net》發布的消息公開劇集大綱，透露在強大反派的威脅上，觀眾將會看到熟悉和陌生的人物開闢全新傳奇。

《魔戒》美劇版故事大綱如下：（點圖放大↓↓↓）

點圖放大搶先看《魔戒》美劇版海報↓↓↓

卡士群包括《權力遊戲》（Game of Thrones）「Benjen Stark」Joseph Mawle、「Young Eddard」Robert Aramayo、《Picnic at Hanging Rock》Markella Kavenagh、《His Dark Materials》Morfydd Clark、《Hard Sun》Owain Arthur、《Years and Years》Maxim Baldry等人。

《魔戒》美劇已在紐西蘭開拍，以兩季連拍方式進行。

