【足球】前曼聯射手「瀟灑哥」貝碧托夫退役　齊回味他的精彩時刻

前曼聯及熱刺球星貝碧托夫昨日宣布掛靴，結束20年職業球員生涯。這名38歲保加利亞射手已經有超過一年沒有踢過正選比賽，他在社交網站公布這個決定，多謝過去合作過的隊友、教練及職員，估計未來肯定會十分掛念踢職業足球的日子。
貝碧托夫（Dimitar Berbatov）在昨晚宣布退役，他在Instagram留言：「離我對上一場比賽，已經超過一年，我認為這是適合的時候停下來。」他在去年3月離開印度超級聯賽的喀拉拉爆破手後，一直未有加盟其他球會。
貝碧托夫外表相當有型，常人球迷認為他有當演員的潛質，最適合做黑道中人的角色。（貝碧托夫Instagram）
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9
「我將會十分掛念足球！我會超級掛念的！」貝碧托夫續說：「我會想念關於足球的所有東西，例如比賽、訓練、入球、準備、壓力、隊友……還有我入球後球迷的歡呼。我得到眷顧，而且經過努力，有機會為世界最好的球隊比賽，與最強的球隊交手，尤其我是來自足球小國，令這一切變得更難得。」
貝碧托夫退役後曾到港，深受球迷歡迎。（貝碧托夫Instagram）
38歲的貝碧托夫在索菲亞中央陸軍出道，於利華古遜成名，之後加盟熱刺，到2008年以3075萬鎊轉投曼聯。在曼聯的日子是他職業生涯的分水嶺，他在2012年轉到富咸，之後還踢過摩納哥及PAOK。貝碧托夫寫：「我的職業生涯有高有低，贏得一些錦標，射入一些入球。我用自己喜歡的方式比賽，用我的風格去入球。」
貝碧托夫效力熱刺時贏過英格蘭聯賽盃，而在曼聯就兩奪英超錦標，其中10/11球季還贏得英超神射手。他繼續寫：「多謝所有前隊友、教練及職員，很榮幸跟你們合作過。我知道，那時我並不是個容易相處的人，但一直都為球隊全力以赴比賽。」最後，他向球迷表示：「我希望大家都享受我的比賽，還有我在場上娛樂大家的一切表現。」
貝碧托夫在利華古遜時聲名鵲起。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
那些年「瀟灑哥」貝碧托夫的隊友及對手（按圖放大）：
貝碧托夫在熱刺時與羅比堅尼拍檔。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
貝碧托夫司職前鋒，腳法精湛，踢法瀟灑好看，被球迷稱為「瀟灑哥」，但他在曼聯時跑動少，看來比起朗尼及泰維斯跑得少，所以又被改了個花名叫「Hea碧」。7次贏得保加利亞足球先生的貝碧托夫嘆：「我肯定會掛住這一切，因為我實在太愛足球。我亦肯定，你們都會掛念我。」
在熱刺期間與貝碧托夫合作無間的羅比堅尼留言：「一位不可思議的球員，你是我合作過其中一名最好的球員，能跟你並肩作戰是我的光榮。」
貝碧托夫得到費格遜青睞，據報當年轉會時，是費格遜親自在機場接他到曼聯。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
2010年9月對利物浦的聯賽上，貝碧托夫大演帽子戲法，助球隊以3：2勝出。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
數貝碧托夫職業生涯的精彩時刻，相信很多球迷都會想過他代表曼聯對韋斯咸，在底線死位轉身過人，深入禁區腹地助攻C朗入球，至今仍少見球員能夠在頂級水平做出這套動作。貝碧托夫的球感相當好，可說是「膠水腳」，其中代表熱刺對阿士東維拉時，他接應隊友高波長傳，輕描淡寫地就控在腳下。
對韋斯咸底線轉身助攻C朗片段：
Berbatov trending after signing for Kerala Blasters. Gives a good excuse to post the Berba spin. What an assist 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/lV0sF8u2CT— Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) August 23, 2017
對維拉的世界級「膠水腳」片段：
Dimitar Berbatov hangs up his boots.— Mohamed Moallim (@iammoallim) September 19, 2019
A genius one minute, nonchalant the next, and sometimes both simultaneously pic.twitter.com/G2gTscChDE
貝碧托夫、朗尼、泰維斯及C朗曾經在08/09球季組成進攻組合。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
貝碧托夫曾經與C朗合作。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
射門方面，貝碧托夫亦有些瀟灑的代表作，例如代表曼聯對新特蘭，他接應傳中，斜身打倒掛射入，技驚四座。效力摩納哥時，他對尼斯又射入一記舉重若輕的窄角度挑射，一切彷彿是那麼隨心，但就是那麼精彩漂亮。貝碧托夫昨日退役，但他這些腳法及入球片段，永遠會在球壇中流傳下去，成為一代瀟灑的傳奇。
對尼斯笠射入球片段：
對新特蘭倒掛入球片段：
貝碧托夫離開曼聯後，踢過富咸。（Getty Images/資料圖片）