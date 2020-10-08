【UFC】Mike Perry為助手空缺提出招募　宿敵自薦替他抛毛巾棄權

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,...— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020
誰出價最高就可以與 Latory Gonzalez一同在籠邊擔任我的助手。
Now that I’m in @PlatinumPerry ‘s corner,— D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020
How much will someone pay me to throw the towel in.?
現在我會擔任Mike Perry的助手，大家願意付多少錢讓我扔毛巾？
🏳 throw in the towel. Ah too late. pic.twitter.com/PqgT8gJGxq— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 6, 2020
扔毛巾投降... 哎呀，太遲了。
我知道我孩子的媽媽正在夢想成真。Till的外號「猩猩」，大概因爲他孩子的媽媽都長得像猩猩。
Ohhh fuck off malki!— D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020
No one wants to see NFL guys!
The peoples wanna see me!
等等別心急...我一些NFL客戶打了電話給我說打算做助手...這變得很瘋狂！！！
Malki你走開！沒有人想見到NFL球員！大家想看到的是我！
definitely not— Latory Gonzalez (@latory_g) October 6, 2020
我會付6,000去擔任他的助手，並為Darrens提供旅費，我們兩人都可以在現場。
絕對不可以。
.@PlatinumPerry lets rawdog. take us up on our offer!! we’d love for one of our cam girls to corner your next fight!! @darrentill2 pic.twitter.com/SnJVFPvGj5— CamSoda (@CamSodaLive) October 6, 2020
https://t.co/PfmTv0kgSw— D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020
Every single penny gonna go to mike apart from my travel ! Boom!!!
This is how much I love you @PlatinumPerry
Look at the lengths am willing to go for you!
Stop going on with yourself now I won’t terror you anymore tonight! 💜 https://t.co/TSs9E8tccB
讓我們把Darren成為Mike Perry的助手，他將會提供一些比賽建議，兩人也可以一起進行水療。所有籌集得的資金將歸Mike Perry所有，如果他不選擇由Darren擔任助手的話，金額將會全數退還。Darren對今次的集資非常認真，成功後也會盡可能認真對待。
‘Let’s go fight’ The moment Darren found out he weren’t getting a massage with Mike Perry. pic.twitter.com/5iOzoHGqwB— bran holloway (@BranHollowayyy) August 8, 2018