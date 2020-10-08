【UFC】Mike Perry為助手空缺提出招募　宿敵自薦替他抛毛巾棄權

UFC選手Mike Perry幾天前在社交媒體上為自己的助手位置進行「投標」，表示出價最高的人可以擔任他在UFC 255的助手。貼文公開後立即惹來熱烈反應，不但成人電影女星和視訊女郎公司表示願意出錢，同爲UFC拳手的「宿敵」Darren Till甚至開設了一個衆籌去儲錢讓自己成爲Mike Perry的賽事助手。
Mike Perry。圖片來源：Getty Images
在之前6月的UFC比賽中，Mike Perry籠邊並沒有任何教練團，只有他的女友 Latory Gonzalez擔任他的比賽助手。在比賽過程中兩人沒有太多交談也沒有什麽策略上的指示，不過Mike Perry在賽後就表示喜歡籠邊只有自己的女友一人。
但話雖如此，預定在11月的UFC 255出戰Robbie Lawler的Mike Perry早前就在Twitter上為助手的空缺進行招募，表示出價最高的人可以跟他女友一同擔任他的助手。
誰出價最高就可以與 Latory Gonzalez一同在籠邊擔任我的助手。
Mike Perry
貼文一出，一直與他針鋒相對的「宿敵」Darren Till立即就把握機會搗亂，表示自己願意出價5,000美元去擔當Perry的助手，之後就更在自己的Twitter上再「投標」，要人出價讓他在比賽中拋毛巾替Mike Perry投降。
現在我會擔任Mike Perry的助手，大家願意付多少錢讓我扔毛巾？
Darren Till
不過當然Mike Perry不會輕易放過Darren Till隨意搗亂，立即放出照片取笑Till之前連投降的時間都沒有就被KO擊敗。
扔毛巾投降... 哎呀，太遲了。
Mike Perry
之後事情就更加一發不可收拾，兩人不斷隔空交火，互揭瘡疤之餘，也互貶大家的女友。Till甚至改圖把自己的樣子放在Perry女友的面上，而Perry則指Till從來不公開自己女友的樣子，因爲大概長得像隻猩猩。
我知道我孩子的媽媽正在夢想成真。Till的外號「猩猩」，大概因爲他孩子的媽媽都長得像猩猩。
Mike Perry
Darren Till。圖片來源：Getty Images
競投反應意外地熱烈
在周二的時候，MMA評論員Ariel Helwani也在Twitter上表示Till很認真地說願意支付 5,000美元去擔任Perry與Lawler一戰時的出賽助手。
不過Perry的經理人Malki Kawa就回覆叫Till不要太興奮，因爲一些NFL球員也有興趣投標，Darren Till隨即回應沒有人想看NFL球員當助手。
等等別心急...我一些NFL客戶打了電話給我說打算做助手...這變得很瘋狂！！！
Malki Kawa
Malki你走開！沒有人想見到NFL球員！大家想看到的是我！
Darren Till
除此之外，成人電影女星Kendra Lust也表示自己願意支付$6,000美元去擔任他的助手，不過Perry一直很少搭嘴的女友Latory Gonzalez就罕有地回覆，拒絕了Kendra Lust的提議。
我會付6,000去擔任他的助手，並為Darrens提供旅費，我們兩人都可以在現場。
Kendra Lust
絕對不可以。
Latory Gonzalez
另外，在8月時曾跟泰國Full Metal Dojo一起舉辦「特色」MMA賽事Fight Circus的成人視訊女郎公司CamSoda，也表示願意支付$10,000美元去讓他們其中一個女郎在比賽中「指導」Perry，並在回合間替他敷冰按摩，認爲代表價值比Darren Till的Team Rawdog高得多。
爲了反擊這些競爭對手，Darren Till就開設了一個眾籌去集資，表示除了自己的旅費外，所有籌得的金額都會全部給Mike Perry，不過眾籌網頁中的描述也非常搞笑。
讓我們把Darren成為Mike Perry的助手，他將會提供一些比賽建議，兩人也可以一起進行水療。所有籌集得的資金將歸Mike Perry所有，如果他不選擇由Darren擔任助手的話，金額將會全數退還。Darren對今次的集資非常認真，成功後也會盡可能認真對待。
Team Rawdog
描述當中特別提到水療(Spa)的原因是多年前Darren Till和Mike Perry曾經在一個對話中誤會了Spa (水療) 和Spar (對打)的意思。當時Till問Perry有沒有興趣一起去Spa，但Perry卻聽錯了是Spar。事後兩人經常就此事開玩笑，但後來兩人的關係愈來愈差，Darren Till甚至設置了一個網頁專門挑釁Mike Perry。
Darren Till開設的Go Fund Me眾籌網頁以25,000英鎊為目標，而到目前為止已籌集了3,940英鎊 (約39,541港幣)。
雖然不知道Till和Perry有多認真，亦未知UFC的贊助機制是否容許這個做法，不過兩人今次隔空交火為Mike Perry與Robbie Lawler的一戰確實帶來了另類的宣傳效果。
【Mike Perry資料圖片】
