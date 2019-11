【閨密分手】曾經情同姐妹卻變陌路人　再強韌的友情也要用力維繫

Often, two friends grow apart not because of a specific conflict, but because they gradually stop confiding in each other due to feeling too busy in everyday life.It’s the gradual erosion in emotional intimacy that can weaken even the strongest of friendships. (通常,兩個朋友分開,不是因為發生什麼特定衝突,是因為他們各自忙於生活,而逐漸減少對彼此的信任。當情感親密度逐漸被侵蝕,它甚至能削弱強韌的友誼。)