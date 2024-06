終審法院非常任法官麥嘉琳宣布退休不續任：信法院決心會維護法治

It has been a privilege serving the people of Hong Kong. I continue to have confidence in the members of the Court, their independence, and thier determination to uphold the rule of law. (為香港人民服務是一種榮幸。我仍然對法院成員的獨立性、以及他們維護法治的決心充滿信心。)

終審法院非常任法官麥嘉琳