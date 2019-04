【丁權覆核案】郭卓堅稱判詞不准轉讓丁權？　湯家驊：非判案重點

113. It is not, I understand, to be in dispute that before the War and for several decades after the War, consent to applications by villagers for free building licences were, in practice, restricted by the District Officer to male villagers applying to build village houses for their own use or the use of their families within their own village area, where the applications were not objected to by the village communities .(從二戰前至二戰後數十年,若無其他村民反對,村民的免費建屋牌照申請(即以私人地建丁屋),實際上受地政官規限。而相關男丁於村界申請的丁屋,自己或家人所用。我認為此項並無爭議 。)