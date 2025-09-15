HKIS香港國際學校管理糾紛　家教會：訴訟不應影響學生教育或福祉

美國路德會入稟高等法院控告香港國際學校（HKIS）管理公司Hong Kong International School Association Limited（HKISAL）違反雙方所訂營運協議。HKIS家長教師會委員會（Board of the Parent Faculty Organization of HKIS）今日（15日）發表聲明，表示會堅定不移支持學校和其管理層，堅信學校有能力秉持其使命和價值觀；聲門強調有關訴訟「不應影響我們孩子的教育或福祉」 (we do not expect it to impact our children’s education or well-being)。



家長教師會在聲明中表示，管理公司HKISAL與美國路德會發生訴訟，該會將堅定不移地支持學校及其領導層（unwavering support for our school and its leadership）。聲明反駁路德會指控HKISAL偏離基督教教育宗旨，稱「我們堅信學校有能力秉持其使命和價值觀，並相信學校將繼續致力於為所有學生提供安全、富有愛心和高品質的教育環境」。

家教會表示，理解有關法律糾紛可能會引發一些問題，但認為不應影響學生的教育和福祉，學校管理層的首要着重是學生和教師。

美國路德會入稟高等法院，稱負責管理學校的HKISAL違反營運協議，提出近175萬元（折算1,363萬港元）索償，並要求HKISAL在3年內改善，否則將收回淺水灣校舍，並在原址另開新校。

HKIS家長教師會委員會（Board of the Parent Faculty Organization of HKIS）聲明全文



The Parent Faculty Organisation (PFO) of Hong Kong International School affirms our unwavering support for our school and its leadership amidst the ongoing legal matter involving the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.

As a community of dedicated parent and faculty volunteers, the PFO exists to foster connection, compassion, and strength within the HKIS family. We remain confident in our school’s ability to uphold its mission and values, and we trust in its continued commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and high-quality educational environment for all students.

We understand that this legal situation may raise questions, but we do not expect it to impact our children’s education or well-being. The school administration’s top priority has always been — and continues to be — our children and our beloved faculty who support them.

HKIS has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the best interests of its community. As a parent organization with a long history of supporting our school’s mission, we stand united with the school during this time, and we reaffirm our belief in the strength, resilience, and integrity of the HKIS community.