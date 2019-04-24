【Email Template】已讀不回待慢人家？　即睇4個電郵範例學補鑊

望望公司的電郵帳戶有多少封未曾回覆的電郵？昨天才收到的還算說得過去，但有些是在上星期甚至於一個月前已收到的電郵皆在已閱不回的狀態，真教人很想把它們視作垃圾郵件處理掉算。 這些封塵已久的過期電郵，其實還要回覆嗎？

發送及回覆電郵真的令打工仔們心累，要小心言辭之餘，又要想想語氣運用。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

過了好一段時間還未處理的電郵，還要回覆嗎？當然要覆！雖然遲了一整個月回覆確是帶點尷尬，但遲覆總好過沒覆，因為你不知道日後會否有求於對方，所以這小小的一個回覆動作，隨時影響深遠！

以下4個示範就是處理遲遲未覆電郵的方法，大家可以視作參考，一方面以挽救你的專業名聲，另一方面亦可向對方解釋延遲回覆的原因。

1.有些友好但「技術上」不用回覆的電郵

有些電郵沒甚麼大重點，但又能讓你知道某些資訊，或需要你一些簡單的答覆，但毫無急切性，那當然可以優先處理你的日常工作項目。但一空閒時，最好還是作出簡單的回覆，衷心表達你的道歉，並證明你的反應遲鈍，讓對方不會覺得你無禮。

即睇範例：

Hi Amy,

Thanks so much for your kind note last month! Yep, it was definitely exciting for our team to get the Wall Street Journal mention—things have been crazy here ever since, which is why I’m so late in answering your email. (I apologize!)

I saw your company recently announced its launching a new marketing division. That’s so awesome, congratulations! How’s everything been going over there?

Thank you again, and I hope to see you at another meet-up in the future.

Best,

Aja

2.有人想請你幫忙，但你沒回覆

當有些人send email給你以尋求協助，但你忘了回應！你感到很內疚，而為免讓對方覺得你是一個衰人，所以你一定要好好回覆，告訴他，你願意以最大的努力去幫忙，以彌補無意無視了的電郵。

即睇範例：

Dear James,

Last month, you asked me if I knew anyone who worked at Carol Smith Agency, and I apologize for not answering sooner! Are you still hoping to find a contact there? I just looked through my connections and discovered a couple people who might be helpful. Let me know if you want me to make some introductions.

And if there’s anything else I can do for you, just ask. I promise I’ll try to be quicker next time!

Aja

為了別讓對方覺得你是一個衰人，所以你一定要好好回覆，告訴他，你願意以最大的努力去幫忙。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

3.關於壞消息的電郵

有誰喜歡宣佈壞消息？然而，長痛不如短痛，反正始終都要讓對方知道，那就快點道歉，解釋情況，並看看有沒有需要自己幫忙的地方。

即睇範例：

Hi Maren,

I hope you’re doing well and that your last semester at Colgate is off to a great start. My sincerest apologies for not getting back to you about the remote internship sooner.

After thinking it over, our team doesn’t think this will work out—so much of our communication happens in person, and we’d hate for you to miss that. However, you’re clearly talented and motivated, and I’d be more than happy to see if I know anyone at another company who could use a remote intern. Let me know if you’re interested.

Sincerely,

Aja

4.工作上你一定要回覆的電郵

工作上的電郵你根本不應該遲覆！但若真的遲了的話，你可以用以下範例回覆。

即睇範例：

Dear Sam,

As I was looking through my drafts, I realized I had never [emailed/responded to] you about [subject]. I am sincerely sorry for letting the ball drop on this one—in the future, I’ll double-check that I’ve sent my messages to you so it doesn’t happen again.

After meeting with the Dev Ops team, we’ve decided to move forward with the original plan discussed at our March meeting.

Apologies again,

Aja

有誰喜歡宣佈壞消息？﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

回覆那些過期電郵的確需要一點意志力，但一旦做到了，你又完成多一項to-do-list﹙待辦清單﹚上的事情了！現在有以上範例供參考，你可以鼓起勇氣按發送了。

﹙資料參考：The Muse﹚

