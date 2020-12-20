心急人報佳音｜聖誕名曲 Winter Wonderland 粵語版本洗滌腦袋

大家在準備聖誕禮物時，總會心大心細：自己喜歡的，別人未必喜歡；已收到價位較高的禮物，回禮價位總不能比對方的低。聖誕前夕，就有「怎麼好？怎麼是好？」的心情。誰會猜到，有一首聖誕歌粵語版本，內容就是討論這類購物苦惱？

▼▼▼原版《Winter Wonderland》Michael Bublé 演繹版▼▼▼

從 Sleigh bells ring, are you listening 改為「怎麼好？怎麼是好？」乍聽似是無厘頭但啱音，一點也不「教會」（音調與粵音不協調，最經典的例子是《主能夠》）已是最大功德；下一句 In the lane, snow is glistening 改為「怎麼好？怎麼算好？」 詞人開始打天才波，好一個「算」字，會唱歌的讀者必會心微笑吧？再填「是」字就不協調了。

歌詞意思就是說準備聖誕卡的心情，填詞的年代是1990年代末，是黎明拍電訊廣告在雪地與女友跌在雪地受傷然後女友問「我係咪好任性呀」的任性年代，竟有詞人為聖誕名曲填寫粵語歌詞，道盡當年摺機時代還會互寫聖誕卡的舉動，寫出學生在聖誕前夕的緊張心情，算是異數。



▼▼▼按圖放大預覽粵語版歌詞▼▼▼

▼▼▼《怎麼好》▼▼▼

▼▼▼原曲歌詞▼▼▼

Winter Wonderland

作詞/作曲：Felix Bernard / Dick Smith

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

In the lane, snow is glistening

A beautiful sight, we're happy tonight

Walking in a winter wonderland

Gone away is the bluebird

Here to stay, is the new bird

Singing our song, as we go along

Walking in a winter wonderland

In the meadow we can build a snowman

Then pretend that he is Parson Brown

He'll say are you married? We'll say, no man

But you can do the job when you're in town

Later on, we'll conspire

As we dream by the fire

To face unafraid, the plans that we've made

Walking in a winter wonderland

In the meadow we can build a snowman

And pretend that he's a circus clown

We'll have lots of fun with Mr. Snowman

Until the other kiddies knock him down

When it snows, ain't it thrillin'?

Though you know, kids are chillin'

We'll frolic and play, the Eskimo way

Walking in a winter wonderland