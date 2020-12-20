心急人報佳音｜聖誕名曲 Winter Wonderland 粵語版本洗滌腦袋

大家在準備聖誕禮物時，總會心大心細：自己喜歡的，別人未必喜歡；已收到價位較高的禮物，回禮價位總不能比對方的低。聖誕前夕，就有「怎麼好？怎麼是好？」的心情。誰會猜到，有一首聖誕歌粵語版本，內容就是討論這類購物苦惱？
從 Sleigh bells ring, are you listening 改為「怎麼好？怎麼是好？」乍聽似是無厘頭但啱音，一點也不「教會」（音調與粵音不協調，最經典的例子是《主能夠》）已是最大功德；下一句 In the lane, snow is glistening 改為「怎麼好？怎麼算好？」 詞人開始打天才波，好一個「算」字，會唱歌的讀者必會心微笑吧？再填「是」字就不協調了。
歌詞意思就是說準備聖誕卡的心情，填詞的年代是1990年代末，是黎明拍電訊廣告在雪地與女友跌在雪地受傷然後女友問「我係咪好任性呀」的任性年代，竟有詞人為聖誕名曲填寫粵語歌詞，道盡當年摺機時代還會互寫聖誕卡的舉動，寫出學生在聖誕前夕的緊張心情，算是異數。
怎麼好
詞：黃志華
怎麼好？怎麼是好？怎麼好？怎麼算好？
嫌這張古怪，嫌那個古老，東挑西選始終選不到。
怎麼好？怎麼是好？怎麼好？怎麼算好？
嫌這張不美，嫌那個荒誕，挑挑選選始終選不到。
尋求一卡寄送天邊好友，尋求多天仍然空空手，
然而想給良朋驚喜一個，我怎可隨隨便便來胡購。
怎麼好？怎麼是好？怎麼好？怎麼算好？
嫌這張可笑，嫌那個深奧，東挑西選始終選不到。
流連書局流連公司多次，如何焦急仍然找不到，
懷疑早該隨隨便便選購，到此刻實在不知如何好。
怎麼好？怎麼是好？怎麼好？怎麼算好？
嫌這張古怪，嫌那個古老，心中忽想親手搞一套。
Winter Wonderland
作詞/作曲：Felix Bernard / Dick Smith
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?
In the lane, snow is glistening
A beautiful sight, we're happy tonight
Walking in a winter wonderland
Gone away is the bluebird
Here to stay, is the new bird
Singing our song, as we go along
Walking in a winter wonderland
In the meadow we can build a snowman
Then pretend that he is Parson Brown
He'll say are you married? We'll say, no man
But you can do the job when you're in town
Later on, we'll conspire
As we dream by the fire
To face unafraid, the plans that we've made
Walking in a winter wonderland
In the meadow we can build a snowman
And pretend that he's a circus clown
We'll have lots of fun with Mr. Snowman
Until the other kiddies knock him down
When it snows, ain't it thrillin'?
Though you know, kids are chillin'
We'll frolic and play, the Eskimo way
Walking in a winter wonderland
