英文文法工作紙｜開學前為小朋友培養學習心情　附答案免費下載

撰文：王淑君
不知不覺，暑假就快來到尾聲，很快就到開學日！想小朋友盡快「收返個心」、培養學習心情應付新學年？我們準備了一系列的英文工作紙，為小朋友開學打好底子，開學後學習自然事半功倍！

不少家長都會購買坊間的學英文Grammar練習予子女，其實網上有很多免費的學習資源，我們搜集了針對不同的文法學習範疇，包括形容詞（Adjectives）、名詞（Adverbs）等，工作紙更附答案，讓家長可以輕鬆批改。

Adjectives

+2

Adverbs

+1

Adverbs of frequency

+2

Articles

+2

Comparatives and superlatives

+2

Going to - plans

+2

Have got

+2

Imperatives

+1

Infinitives

+2

Like + ing

+2

Like and don't like

+1

Modals - 'can' and 'can't'

+1

Modals - 'could' and 'couldn't'

+2

Modals - 'must' and 'mustn't'

+2

Much and many

+2

Nouns - countable and uncountable

+2

Past simple - questions

+2

Past simple - sentences

+2

Past simple - verb 'to be'

+2

Possessives

+2

Prepositions of place

+2

Prepositions of time

+1

Present continuous - future arrangements

+2

Present perfect - experiences

+2

Present simple - verb 'to be'

+2

Present simple and present continuous

+2

Pronouns

+2

This, that, these, those

+1

Too big, too small

+1

Will - future predictions

+2
