英文文法工作紙｜開學前為小朋友培養學習心情　附答案免費下載

不知不覺，暑假就快來到尾聲，很快就到開學日！想小朋友盡快「收返個心」、培養學習心情應付新學年？我們準備了一系列的英文工作紙，為小朋友開學打好底子，開學後學習自然事半功倍！
不少家長都會購買坊間的學英文Grammar練習予子女，其實網上有很多免費的學習資源，我們搜集了針對不同的文法學習範疇，包括形容詞（Adjectives）、名詞（Adverbs）等，工作紙更附答案，讓家長可以輕鬆批改。
Adjectives
Adverbs
Adverbs of frequency
Articles
Comparatives and superlatives
Going to - plans
Have got
Imperatives
Infinitives
Like + ing
Like and don't like
Modals - 'can' and 'can't'
Modals - 'could' and 'couldn't'
Modals - 'must' and 'mustn't'
Much and many
Nouns - countable and uncountable
Past simple - questions
Past simple - sentences
Past simple - verb 'to be'
Possessives
Prepositions of place
Prepositions of time
Present continuous - future arrangements
Present perfect - experiences
Present simple - verb 'to be'
Present simple and present continuous
Pronouns
This, that, these, those
Too big, too small
Will - future predictions