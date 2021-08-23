英文文法工作紙｜開學前為小朋友培養學習心情　附答案免費下載

不知不覺，暑假就快來到尾聲，很快就到開學日！想小朋友盡快「收返個心」、培養學習心情應付新學年？我們準備了一系列的英文工作紙，為小朋友開學打好底子，開學後學習自然事半功倍！



不少家長都會購買坊間的學英文Grammar練習予子女，其實網上有很多免費的學習資源，我們搜集了針對不同的文法學習範疇，包括形容詞（Adjectives）、名詞（Adverbs）等，工作紙更附答案，讓家長可以輕鬆批改。

Adjectives

+ 2

Adverbs

+ 1

Adverbs of frequency

+ 2

Articles

+ 2

Comparatives and superlatives

+ 2

Going to - plans

+ 2

Have got

+ 2

Imperatives

+ 1

Infinitives

+ 2

Like + ing

+ 2

Like and don't like

+ 1

Modals - 'can' and 'can't'

+ 1

Modals - 'could' and 'couldn't'

+ 2

Modals - 'must' and 'mustn't'

+ 2

Much and many

+ 2

Nouns - countable and uncountable

+ 2

Past simple - questions

+ 2

Past simple - sentences

+ 2

Past simple - verb 'to be'

+ 2

Possessives

+ 2

Prepositions of place

+ 2

Prepositions of time

+ 1

Present continuous - future arrangements

+ 2

Present perfect - experiences

+ 2

Present simple - verb 'to be'

+ 2

Present simple and present continuous

+ 2

Pronouns

+ 2

This, that, these, those

+ 1

Too big, too small

+ 1

Will - future predictions