BREAKING—One of King Vajiralongkorn's private 737s, registration HS-HMK, has taken off from Don Muang to head back to Munich. Sources say it's likely former consort Sineenat "Koi" Wongvajirapakdi is aboard the plane after being released from Lat Yao women's prison late on Friday. pic.twitter.com/cRCa2GIu1P