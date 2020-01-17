Cyberpunk 2077 電馭叛客 延期推出！CD Projekt RED發文證實

【Cyberpunk 2077 延期】繼Square Enix《Final Fantasy XII Remake》、《復仇者聯盟》宣布延期推出後，另一大廠CD Projekt Red的AAA級重頭科幻RPG大作《Cyberpunk 2077》（電馭叛客）原定於2020年4月16日推出的希望已成泡影，製作團隊於香港時間1月17日凌晨在社交媒體上發文，宣布PS4、Xbox One及PC版遊戲延期消息！
早前日本TGS 2019東京電玩展上，製作《The Witcher 3：Wild Hunt》的CD Projekt RED團隊曾非常有信心，於TGS上設有大型展區，同時讓傳媒於業務日中試玩DEMO，以下重溫我們於TGS中的詳細試玩報告。
有「K先生」奇洛李維斯（Kenau Reeves）挾著《John Wick 3》電影之勢，《Cyberpunk 2077》更叫玩家引頸以待，可惜突然宣布延期！【CD Projekt RED】
CD Projekt Red創辦人Marcin Iwinski及CDPR製作室總監Adam Badowski於1月17日凌晨，透過官方Facebook及Twitter上發表公告，兩者同時以「We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today.」（今天我們希望與你分享有關Cyberpunk 2077推出日期的重要消息）為題，點按圖片才能觀看這重要內容。
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
CD Projekt RED對《Cyberpunk 2077》的延期公布節錄如下：
Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release window and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020
「Cyberpunk 2077不會在4月推出，我們會將（遊戲的）推出日期推遲至2020年9月17日。」
We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive - full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.
「目前（遊戲）處於完整且可玩的階段，但我們仍有工作要做。（遊戲舞台）Night City是一個非常龐大，充滿故事、內容及地方探索，但由於其規模之大和複雜 ，需要更多時間來完成測試，修復和改善遊戲。」
Cyberpunk 2077 的Night City極為龐大，成為遊戲延期理由 【CD Projekt RED】
這是《Cyberpunk 2077》的第三度宣布延期，在此之前原定推出日為本年4月16日，推遲近半年才有得玩，唯有看看官方公布的遊戲實機影片止渴吧。