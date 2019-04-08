【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】萬俊希：盼能寫有影響力的歌

【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】進入複賽階段，34強參賽單位經已誕生！他們將會與18個大專校園冠軍，一起爭奪決賽資格，踏上麥花臣的舞台！以下為複賽參賽者【20】萬俊希自我介紹。

萬俊希 Benjamin Man （19歲） 學校： 香港大學 (HKU) 科目：Geology 年級：Year 2

My goal as a singer-songwriter is to write and sing songs that will have an impact on others and the community.

Hi there! I'm Benjamin Man and I'm a 19-year old singer-songwriter from Hong Kong! I'm currently a student at the University of Hong Kong, majoring in Geology. In addition to my studies, I'm also collaborating with producers from around the world (including Ken Gao from Canada, Aslove from France and Lushroom from Hong Kong) to release my own music. My goal as a singer-songwriter is to write and sing songs that will have an impact on others and the community.

I've always loved singing, and I started posting videos of me singing covers on YouTube in 2013. Since then, I've also posted my original music and have accumulated nearly 1,000,000 views. On top of that, I've also performed in many events around Hong Kong, namely in Clockenflap (Clockenflap音樂及藝術節), Freespace Happening (自由約), and Hong Kong Rugby Sevens (香港國際七人欖球賽).

I'm also the frontman of a local alternative-rock band Asyndeton. My band released an EP that ranked #2 on the Hong Kong iTunes Chart and #3 on Asian rock charts — it's also on Spotify with over 200,000 plays!

If you want to hear more of me singing, check out youtube.com/ibentv!

A vote for me would is a vote to support local musicians!

複賽詳情 日期：2019年4月27日（星期六） 地點：赤柱廣場