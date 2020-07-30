《朱古力獎門人》主角另有其人　「重量級」演員親爆曾獲導演考慮

由添布頓（Tim Burton）執導；尊尼特普（Johnny Depp）主演的《朱古力獎門人》（Charlie and the Chocolate Factory）在2005年上映時獲不俗的票房成績及評價。15年過去，原來當年導演曾考慮起用這位「重量級」演員飾演朱古力廠負責人王卡衛，究竟這位「重量級」演員是誰呢？
《朱古力獎門人》在2005年上映，並由尊尼特普聯同一班童星主演。（《朱古力獎門人》劇照）
鬼才導演添布頓與尊尼特普曾經合作過8部作品，當中包括《幻海奇緣》（Edward Scissorhands）、《怪誕屍新娘》（Tim Burton's Corpse Bride）、《魔街理髮師》（Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street）及《愛麗絲夢遊仙境》（Alice in Wonderland）等，而《朱古力獎門人》是二人的第四次合作。當時對於導演找尊尼特普飾演王衛的評價各走極端，有評論非常欣賞尊尼特普的演出；也有評論狠評他演出的風格。然而沒想到導演當時曾考慮一位與尊尼特普風格完全不一樣的演員去飾演王卡衛。
添布頓與尊尼特普曾經合作過8部作品，當中包括《朱古力獎門人》。（《朱古力獎門人》劇照）
原來剛入行不久的狄維莊遜獲得添布頓垂青，當時他在《盜墓迷城2》（The Mummy Returns）飾演蠍子王而為人認識，之後他還成為前傳電影《盜墓迷城外傳：蠍子王傳奇》（The Scorpion King）的主角。據狄維莊遜日前表示，他曾認為自己有份演：「天啊！我加入了。」然而他補充指，論名氣及經驗，當時的他都與尊尼特普有一段距離：「那是很多年前，我剛開始在荷里活工作，當時的我沒有全球票房保證，也沒有任何真正的演出經驗去達成這目標。」而王卡衛一角最終都是落入尊尼特普手上。
狄維莊遜指出原來當初添布頓曾考慮過他「儘管我知道只有7秒」。（《朱古力獎門人》劇照）
最後狄維莊遜認為，當時添布頓曾考慮過他「儘管我知道只有7秒」，但對於他來說已經非常重要：「這對我來說確實有很多意義，因為我剛開始涉足電影，不知道未來的發展會如何。」至於為何狄維莊遜會回顧這段往事呢？原來當時他向其子女介紹他最喜歡的電影之一－在1971年上映的《Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory》。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
This morning I introduced our babies to one of my all time fav films - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That’ll be my next project 🤣 Some cool history - back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I remember thinking “HOLY SHIT, IM IN” 🎶 😳🙋🏽♂️ But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off. The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world. The rest was history. And down the road I went. The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I’m sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store. I’ll always raise a glass 🥃 to the dreams that don’t come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka 🍫💪🏾