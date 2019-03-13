印度藝術家畫出乳房故事：作品表達出女性對自己身體的喜悅和自豪

如問任何一位女性，大概都認為男性屬視覺動物，並痴迷於豐滿的乳房。
但若問到印度藝術家Indu Harikumar，她卻會說大多數女性，同樣亦痴迷於自己的乳房。
印度藝術家繪出真實乳房故事（IG@induviduality）
女性不應該把注意力集中於乳房。
印度藝術家Indu Harikumar（網上圖片）
在過去兩個月期間，這位印度藝術家致力於一個名為「Identitty」的藝術項目之上，並在其個人Instagram發佈了一篇帖子，邀請所有女性分享她們的「乳房故事」，一眾參加者亦被要求發送胸部照片，自由選擇裸體抑或是穿上胸圍。結果反應熱烈，一共收到約60個故事和照片，參與的女性來自印度各地，年齡介乎18至50歲，而Indu Harikumar作品沒有任何主題，只想透過她們的真實感受，從而探討關於女性身體。其實每個女性都有屬於自己的乳房故事，因乳房形狀和大小，都會影響至個人的身材，是每個女性都會遇上的煩惱。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Announcing the next crowdsourced art project #Identitty. This project will share women's stories around their breasts. To know how to participate, please swipe and read the instructions. Don't forget to show the boobies some love by pressing heart and sharing. ❤️ Story 1, shared by S. "My breasts have been the source of most sexual compliments I get, but they have also been frustratingly large and the source of shame, embarrassment, and feeling ugly. I used to think VERY often about getting breast reduction surgery. I grew up in south east Asia and I was always bigger than girls around me. Clothes didn’t fit me the same way. Even shoes didn’t honestly. It was an overall sense of being giant and un-feminine compared to the lovely slender girls around me. Even now clothes don’t fit like they would on smaller breasted women. The idea that larger breasts are attractive seems to me to be a cruel lie. The pain when I’ve tried running. The embarrassment of going to the gym. Breasts getting in the way of various yoga poses. And now that I’m breastfeeding, they’re EVEN bigger. I’m only grateful that the increase in size was not cruelly large. But what happens when I’m done? The sag will be another challenging body image saga :( But I love how I look in my nudes. I feel empowered at the way some men have reacted to them. I feel ashamed too that I have needed that to feel good about myself sometimes. I don’t know what the source of this is but I have a desire to be an exhibitionist, have random people see them. Have wanted this since i was a child. I’d imagine myself draped in gauzy fabrics in some sort of harem. I suppose if you use this picture, people will see them in a way. Thank you for that! And for being the receiver of our deep, dark, small/big thoughts." #breasts #art #realwomen #artist #womenwhodraw #feminist #stories
當許多女性對自己身體有所不滿時，尺寸自然會發揮作用，一項針對384名英國女性的調查顯示所得，44％女性需要更大的乳房，而31％女性卻想變得更細小。因為有人會覺得豐滿的乳房帶來羞恥、尷尬，亦有人認為平垣胸部不夠吸引。Harikumar卻說：「儘管羞恥感蔓延至各個故事中，我的畫作卻能表達到女性對自己身體的喜悅和自豪感。」雖然該項目能脫穎而出，但是印度社會仍處於極度保守狀態，女性穿上性感衣著隨時遭譴責。
印度藝術家繪出真實乳房故事（IG@induviduality）
另外，Indu Harikumar主要在孟買工作，這幾年來亦一直在Instagram上做創作，之前更是一名兒童書籍插畫家，多年她所計劃的項目都有一個共同點，那就是關於恥辱的探討。是次收集回來的乳房故事，並非所有都是快樂的故事，面對於陌生人裸露的真實圖片，讓我們學會脫離，同時意識到需要釋放自己，從不應該把注意力集中於乳房之上。