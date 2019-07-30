當梅根遇上英國版《Vogue》　擔任客席編輯向女性變革者致敬

雜誌紛紛邀請名人客串當編輯，盼望他們利用自身影響力，在媒體上為大眾傳播正能量。
就如早前Angelina Jolie受邀為《TIME》特約編輯，並專注於撰寫人權議題的文章，而Meghan Markle（梅根馬克爾）亦為九月號英國版《Vogue》擔任客席編輯。
九月號，對一本時裝雜誌來說，可謂意義非凡。這也是該雜誌，首次允許一個局外人來主導這期刊物，封面雖則沒有梅根本人，那麼讀者可以期待看見甚麼？
一面鏡子（代表讀者）與15位女性變革者（IG@sussexroyal）
梅根與哈里王子（IG@sussexroyal）
長期以來，Meghan Markle向來高調宣揚女權主義，亦熱衷於寫作及時尚方面。因此在英國《Vogue》主編Edward Enninful的邀請下，化身為九月號的客席編輯。今期英國《Vogue》以「Forces for Change」為題，儘管梅根參與其中，卻沒有成為封面人物。相反，該封面卻採用了15位女性與一面鏡子（代表讀者），旨在突出一群傑出的女性變革者，她們分別以不同方式來重塑社會，為世界提供變革的力量。
英國《Vogue》主編Edward Enninful（BOF）
Edward Enninful表示，梅根不但願意涉及不同的領域，不論是女權、心理健康，還是種族問題等方面，為了這期刊物，她在幕後靜靜地工作了好幾個月。當中包括她與美國前第一夫人Michelle Obama的坦誠對話、英國生物學家Jane Goodall與哈里王子訪問等，她亦透露在過去七個月中，透過這本時裝雜誌，盼望將重點轉向至社會議題上，讓讀者從中得到啟發，在這些界面找到不同的力量。
嫁給英國王室後，梅根就從此在社交媒體上撤退。對於擔任《Vogue》的客席編輯，不但多了一個平台讓她發表想法，亦從中看見她利用編輯身份進行採訪，呈現出不一樣的梅根。雖然這次並不是王室成員首度成為客席編輯，如查爾斯王子曾為《Country Life Magazine》撰寫文章、哈里王子為《BBC》電台當主持、凱特王妃更替《Huffington Post》任命編輯。
作為英國王室成員，他們一舉一動都深受外界矚目，是次Meghan Markle利用傳媒人身份，將自己對社會議題的熱情，完完全全呈現給讀者，利用自身影響力去感染世界。