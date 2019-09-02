NOAH採用100%回收物料推動可持續發展　善用被丟棄垃圾製環保新衣

今時今日，時裝品牌正在積極推動可持續發展，希望減低對環境造成影響之餘，也為品牌在市場上維持正面形象。
而美國街頭品牌NOAH，最近還推出「100% RECYCLED COTTON」環保新衣，來履行這個社會責任。
This tee is garbage. Literally. The jersey is made up of the waste yarns from other cotton productions. But make no mistake about it, the end result is a high-quality cotton tee to rival any other. The weight, hand feel, and durability make this tee an instant modern classic. - We recognize that as a company, the decision to develop this tee is a drop in the ocean when it comes to solving the global environmental crisis. It's genuinely irrelevant on its own. We as producers need to take the small steps of producing products differently and as consumers, we need to buy less things and keep them longer. If you don't care about responsible consumption that’s OK too. You can rely on the fact that it will be one of the best basic tees you've ever owned. - Everywhere you turn these days, fashion brands are extolling the benefits of sustainability and recycled materials—and we’re no different. That said, we couldn’t be prouder of our recycled cotton tee. They’re hard-wearing, tough tees that can be washed over and over without losing their shape or density. They’re knitted and sewn in Los Angeles, a small step toward our goal of producing goods domestically. - Link in bio.
NOAH創始人Brendon Babenzien（Highsnobiety）
NOAH由創始人Brendon Babenzien所創立，他以往曾擔任Supreme創意總監，其品牌不但融合了滑板、衝浪和音樂文化等風格，並與學院風互相呼應，更一直堅定不移地追求高品質服飾。同樣NOAH作為一個街頭品牌，向來極度關心地球與社會壯況，例如自家服飾是由本地工廠生產，他們更會將部分利潤捐贈至不同組織及社會活動，例如1% for the Planet、Black Lives Matter等，因為NOAH相信這樣的做法，可以讓自己變成一個負責任，與健康的時尚品牌，同時特顯自身的正面價值觀來影響消費者。
點擊下圖看更多Noah設計：
NOAH採用「100% RECYCLED COTTON」推動可持續發展（IG@noahclothing）
是次NOAH推出全新「100％ RECYCLED COTTON」T恤，該品牌卻利用「This Tee Is Garbage」來形容，只因它是由棉製品的廢棄紗線所組成，雖然採用回收廢料製成，但不論重量、手感和耐用度，都仍然具備了一件好Tee所需要的元素和要求。
這款環保Tee分別有長短袖版本，它是屬於非常堅挺的類型，據品牌所稱，就算經過多次沖洗後，也不會損害產品的形狀與密度，服飾更是在洛杉磯本地製作。就算NOAH採用回收物料的概念，也確保材料不會影響質量，更以重磅6.5盎司的重量來說明它的優點，服飾亦能保持柔軟與透氣的效果。本季，NOAH將產品擴展至長袖版本，也計劃將這兩種款式變為品牌的主要產品之一：NOAH短袖T恤價格為52美元（約408港元），長袖款式則為58美元（約455港元）。
NOAH採用「100% RECYCLED COTTON」推動可持續發展（NOAH）
另外，基於棉花是一種非常密集型的材料，在編織成織物的過程，將會產生大量廢物，而每間工廠每周更高達500,000磅，因此NOAH想藉此機會，來好好善用這些被丟棄的垃圾，為我們製作環保新衣。