緬甸政變｜醫學生遭警開3槍亡　母哭訴別把他們當成中國華人

緬甸軍方2月1日政變奪權後，中國政府始終不願譴責和制裁，導致緬甸民眾反華情緒高漲。從亞新社（Eyepress）近日發布一支影片可見，一位緬甸華人女子在兒子死於警察鎮壓後，聲嘶力竭呼籲群眾，別把緬甸華人拿來跟中國大陸的華人相比。
▼死者母親坐在兒子被殺的地方，傷心欲絕
This morning,mother of Mg Khant Nyar Hein was sitting beside the spot where his son was shot dead by terrorists and crying and telling the passersby about her beloved son.What a heart breaking scene and I am literally crying and writing these.#Mar17Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/OsR4sv6HeI— Yingsu🌺 (@Hong_Yingsu) March 17, 2021
根據報導，當事人的兒子是17歲醫學生Mg Khant Nyar Hein，15日死於第一大城仰光達美（Tarmwe）鎮區的反政變抗議。據稱目擊者指出，Mg Khant Nyar Hein頭部被實彈三度擊中。
The victims of the Myanmar junta's shooting sprees did nothing more than to want democracy for their country, not another brutal military dictatorship. https://t.co/lhUSs1eTZm pic.twitter.com/RIJLSs8Y2A— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 17, 2021
影片可見，這位母親自稱來自北方的撣邦，是一名血統最純正的真正華人，父母甚至一句緬語都不會說，祖父母的墳還在大陸，「我能讓中國國家主席知道我的出身，但我們就生在緬甸，只有緬甸的想法」。
她表示要正告緬甸的緬人，不要恨緬甸華人，「緬人要知道，緬甸華人跟中國華人不同，想法很不一樣。我們在緬甸的土地出生，吃緬甸種的米，喝緬甸流的水……我們知道佛陀與祂的教誨，絕不要把緬甸華人當成中國華人，不要為中國的行動攻擊緬甸華人，盡全力團結起來」。
這位母親說，她把能當醫師的兒子獻給國家，要緬人別用辱罵擊緬甸華人 ，「絕不要把緬甸華人當成中國華人，試着了解緬甸華人，別再把我們當成大陸的華人」。
至16日晚間8時，緬甸有37家中資工廠遭搗亂事件影響受損，且有3名中國員工受傷。中國外交部發言人趙立堅在前一天的記者會表示，中企被打砸搶燒事件性質十分惡劣，也指中緬經貿合作有利緬甸與人民，不法分子行為不符合緬甸與緬甸人民的利益，呼籲緬甸民眾合法表達訴求，不被煽動與利用，以免影響中緬友好的大局。
This is heartbreaking outcry(with Chinese language) of 17old medical student,Mg Khant Nyar Hein's mom in her son's funeral. He was shot dead,dragged by junta terrorists and returned lifeless on 14/3/2021. How #China dare to call us not to hurt their business while we're in pain! pic.twitter.com/v3NnqbLUjj— Kippo Jenniko (@KippoJenniko) March 17, 2021
