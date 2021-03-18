緬甸政變｜醫學生遭警開3槍亡　母哭訴別把他們當成中國華人

緬甸軍方2月1日政變奪權後，中國政府始終不願譴責和制裁，導致緬甸民眾反華情緒高漲。從亞新社（Eyepress）近日發布一支影片可見，一位緬甸華人女子在兒子死於警察鎮壓後，聲嘶力竭呼籲群眾，別把緬甸華人拿來跟中國大陸的華人相比。

▼死者母親坐在兒子被殺的地方，傷心欲絕

根據報導，當事人的兒子是17歲醫學生Mg Khant Nyar Hein，15日死於第一大城仰光達美（Tarmwe）鎮區的反政變抗議。據稱目擊者指出，Mg Khant Nyar Hein頭部被實彈三度擊中。

影片可見，這位母親自稱來自北方的撣邦，是一名血統最純正的真正華人，父母甚至一句緬語都不會說，祖父母的墳還在大陸，「我能讓中國國家主席知道我的出身，但我們就生在緬甸，只有緬甸的想法」。

她表示要正告緬甸的緬人，不要恨緬甸華人，「緬人要知道，緬甸華人跟中國華人不同，想法很不一樣。我們在緬甸的土地出生，吃緬甸種的米，喝緬甸流的水……我們知道佛陀與祂的教誨，絕不要把緬甸華人當成中國華人，不要為中國的行動攻擊緬甸華人，盡全力團結起來」。

這位母親說，她把能當醫師的兒子獻給國家，要緬人別用辱罵擊緬甸華人 ，「絕不要把緬甸華人當成中國華人，試着了解緬甸華人，別再把我們當成大陸的華人」。

至16日晚間8時，緬甸有37家中資工廠遭搗亂事件影響受損，且有3名中國員工受傷。中國外交部發言人趙立堅在前一天的記者會表示，中企被打砸搶燒事件性質十分惡劣，也指中緬經貿合作有利緬甸與人民，不法分子行為不符合緬甸與緬甸人民的利益，呼籲緬甸民眾合法表達訴求，不被煽動與利用，以免影響中緬友好的大局。

