台東地震｜挪威專家警告：它可能非常危險

Today's magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Taiwan comes less than a day after a 6.5 on September 17, 2022. Below is a dayplot of station IU.TATO in Taipei (data via @IRIS_EPO).

Remember that it is about a 1 in 20 chance that an earthquake will be followed by a larger aftershock. https://t.co/ztGPzrVENy pic.twitter.com/9Sj0Tjtpvg