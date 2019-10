【歐洲足球】亞洲球員閃耀周中歐聯歐霸　武磊建功堂安律兩助攻

🇳🇱Ritsu Doan (21) vs Rosenborg BK:



•82 mins played

•2 assists

•2 key passes

•2 big chances created

•3 interceptions

•1 tackle



A characteristically gritty, hardworking and tidy showing epitomised by his 2nd assist of the night. pic.twitter.com/bO6ZTQpDPV