酷似夏韶聲世界盃爆紅　塞內加爾主帥奪非國盃一雪廿年恥辱

This is art; a portrait of perseverance and triumph 🤩



Aliou Cissé missed a penalty 20 years ago as Senegal lost the AFCON final to Cameroon and vowed "if I don't win it as a player, I'll win it one day as a coach"



So close in 2019, but finally lifting it in Cameroon is poetic pic.twitter.com/Y3Yg4bF6tx