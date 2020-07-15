【空少私房菜】蝴蝶式剪雞開邊法　焗雞省三分一時間告別橡膠口感

烤雞，對於很多專業廚師來說，是一件輕而易舉的事， like a walk in the park（就像在公園裡散步一樣），那麼簡單自然，不費吹灰之力；不過，對於像我這些普通人而言，卻是一件可怕的事！怕它烤焗不均勻，雞槌未熟、雞胸如橡膠，或是翻轉雞隻再烤時雞手鴨腳！ 攝影：Alvin

蝴蝶式剪雞法除了省三分一時間，還有其他7大好處。

燒春雞，是西餐廳餐牌上常見的菜式，不過價錢通常偏昂貴，而且春雞分量小；最令人猶疑的莫過於是點了的燒雞到底 ju 唔 juicy？即使家裡的焗爐擁有旋轉烤雞模式，卻總是怕麻煩、嫌烤焗時間長、工序繁複。

剪好雞隻，烤焗方便又省時。

數年前某日，決定克服這個心理難關，嘗試新technique將全雞蝴蝶式開邊（英語為 Spatchcock）。烤焗前只需把整條雞背骨剪出來，雞隻自然攤開成蝴蝶狀，就像把一本書翻開平放，由立體3D變平面2D！使原先立體的全雞在同一個平面及相同的厚度均勻受熱，大大縮減烤焗時間之餘，令更多雞皮外露，底層更易受熱，保證每次都做出嫩滑多汁、皮脆可口的效果！

按圖看「蝴蝶式剪雞法」：

蝴蝶式剪雞法Spatchcock

最重要是無論在烤箱中或在燒烤烤架上烤製，這樣可大大節省烹飪時間約三分之一，約35分鐘後烤雞就大功告成了！至於如何烤出皮脆肉嫩的烤雞，下次再和大家分享。

按圖看「蝴蝶式剪雞法」8大好處：

蝴蝶式剪雞法8大好處

蝴蝶式全雞開邊法 | How to Spatchcock a Chicken: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. 雞洗淨，抹乾。用剪刀去掉頭、頸和雞腳。

Pat your chicken dry. Remove and discard the head and neck. Cut feet off at the joint of the drumstick. Set aside.

2. 雞背向上，用剪刀沿着雞背脊椎的兩側將雞背剪開。

Starting at the tail, cut along one side of the backbone with kitchen shears. Make the cut as close to the spine as possible.

3. 再剪另外一邊，剪出整條雞背骨。

Repeat on the other side of the spine to remove the entire backbone from neck to tail.

4. 清除多餘脂肪和所有內臟殘餘物，雞背骨和雞腳可雪藏備用來造高湯，切勿扔掉啊！

Trim excess fat and clean out the cavity. Reserve backbone and feet for stock or freeze for later use — do not discard!

5. 使用「心肺復甦法手勢」: 雞胸向上，用掌心於胸骨中央用力壓一壓，隨即會聽見「啪啦」一聲，將全雞壓平。

Now, on to my favorite step: "give CPR". With breast side up, press down firmly in the middle of the breastbone to flatten the bird — you will hear a sensational crack. This step is dangerously satisfying.

6. 用手指輕輕把雞胸和雞腿的皮與肉之間分隔開，有助塞進醃料，令雞肉醃得更入味。

For maximum flavor, you want to get your marinade under the skin. Carefully use your finger to create pockets between the skin and the flesh in the breast and thigh. Be careful not to break the skin!

7. 成功把雞開背成蝴蝶狀，完成。下一步可加入醃料和烤焗！

Well done — your chicken is now relaxed and ready for the marinade and the grill!

Alvin's Penthouse Kitchen 空少私房菜