股票投資｜熊市下宜買證券、貴金屬　聽巴菲特建議別自亂陣腳

If you have the cash to invest in stocks, the best time to do it is when everyone else thinks the world is about to end. If you don’t have cash and you don’t need any immediately to pay off bills, don’t sell your stocks. Even people close to or in retirement may be able to wait a few years to see their investments return. (如果你有現金來投資股票,那麼最好的時機是當其他所有人都認為快要世界末日了。如果你沒有現金並且沒有立即繳付或還債的需要,那就不要賣掉股票。即使是接近或退休的人也可以等待多幾年,便可看到他們的投資回報。)