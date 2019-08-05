LOL變格鬥Game？英雄聯盟廠商RIOT員工 EVO 19 漏口風

【英雄聯盟 格鬥Game】於電競格鬥盛事EVO 19舉行期間，MOBA王者《英雄聯盟》（League of Legends / LOL）的製作廠商RIOT Games員工Tom Cannon以EVO創辦人身份談及外間有格鬥版LOL傳聞時，透露RIOT現正製作一款格鬥遊戲，未知是否就是將《英雄聯盟》角色製成格鬥遊戲，抑或是另一款全新遊戲。

LOL / League of Legends（英雄聯盟）遊戲製作廠商RIOT Games，在美國拉斯維嘉斯正在舉行的電競格鬥大賽EVO 19上，RIOT Games員工兼EVO創辦人之一的Tom Cannon接受訪問時，當時被問及有傳聞指RIOT正製作一款格鬥遊戲時，他的回應震驚了同場的兩名主持人！

↓↓＠Slasher Twitter↓↓

【00:11】I wanted to let people in on maybe the worst kept secret in the universe, which is that I can confirm we are working on a fighting game for Riot. （我或許是全宇宙守秘密最差，我想讓人知道一個消息，我可以確認我們正在為Riot製作一款格鬥遊戲。）
Tom Cannon - RIOT Game員工、EVO創辦人

Tom Cannon確定的格鬥遊戲會否採用《英雄聯盟》角色？ 【Riot Games】

RIOT Games亦對遊戲媒體IGN發出的聲明中，證實Tom Cannon表示正製作格鬥遊戲的言論所言非虛：「We’re working hard to create a game truly worthy of the vibrant fighting game community and are making progress, but still have a long way to go before we’re ready to share more details.」（我們正在努力創造一款真正值得充滿活力的格鬥遊戲社群，並正在取得進展，但在我們準備好分享更多細節之前，還有很長的路要走。）包括Tom Cannon言論及其後發出的聲明中，並未提及該格鬥遊戲的進一步資料，包括是否取材於《英雄聯盟》宇宙中的角色。

外界早已傳聞RIOT Games推出格鬥遊戲消息，RIOT其實早於2016年初已收購遊戲開發商Radiant Entertainment，該遊戲製作公司曾製作機器人格鬥遊戲《Rising Thunder》及城市建設遊戲《Stonehearth》，一直有傳RIOT將以Radiant團隊製作以《英雄聯盟》以外，推出RIOT Games第二款遊戲，當中並非必要使用《LOL》角色。

《Rising Thunder》機械人格鬥遊戲由廠商Radiant Entertainment製作，於2016年被RIOT Games收購。 【Radiant】

