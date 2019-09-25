非洲窮困青年手機拍科幻片　山寨《奇異博士》特效吸引網民眾籌

近年有句說話十分流行「貧窮限制了我的想像力」，但對於一班非洲奈及利亞青年身上，完全打破了這句說話，更印證了「貧窮不是限制，沒有想像力才是限制」，事緣這班年輕人竟單憑電話就能拍出科幻電影，令人眼前一亮！
雖然一班非洲奈及利亞後輕人的資金非常短缺，只能在有限度下製作科幻片，但都打擊不了他們的信心！（the critics IG圖片）
儲一個月錢買綠布幕
科幻片往往都令人覺得成本高，製作費用高昂，沒有一定的金錢在手，千萬不要打科幻片主意。但這班非洲奈及利亞的青年透過YouTube自學CGI攝影和製作的方法，手上的工具就只有智能電話，而他們面對的問題還有一大堆，例如電力、網路不穩、資金等問題，在電腦處理特效時未必能隨意快速轉換，更需要儲足整整一個月金錢來買綠布幕，更因為冇錢買手機架，要用咪架自行改裝來完成有限度的運鏡。而最終，幾位成功以超低成本製作出短片《Z:The Beginning》。
識得做出《奇異博士》特效，果然有緊貼時代脈搏。（the critics IG圖片）
一塊綠幕足以讓他們好好發揮。（the critics IG圖片）
由於他們的驚人舉動引起了奈及利亞導演Kemi Adetiba的關注，就此為他們眾籌達到到6,000美元（約46,680港元），好讓他們可以購入更好的設備，繼續發揮創意。
點擊下圖看前後對比圖：
《Z:The Beginning》短片
《變種特攻》、《奇異博士》特效
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
P. S wait till the end #throwback😍 #throwbackthursdays Well first and foremost this is not our recent work, this was 2017... I think we just saw Dr strange, and all we could think about then was creating our own superheroes. Meanwhile @_godwinjosiah Was at school so the rest of us gathered together used a 1280 * 720 phone camera to shoot, then we edited this masterpiece, The Jumper, The Flash and Dr juju, he's not worthy to be called doctor strange 😂😂😂@drstrangeofficial Nigerian Teens like us have done crazy sorry stupid things..... 😂😂😂 Music by @southboycurtis @miketherealakin You're permitted to blast only this... 😂😂 Incase you want to watch the full video DM us... #TCc #thecriticswhorule #nigeriandoctorstrange #marvelmemes #teensatwork #notashamed #funny