《花木蘭》落實7月上畫　導演公開試鏡片段驚現竇靖童身影

迪士尼真人版電影《花木蘭》（Mulan）上映前困難重重，不論是劉亦菲的撐警言論，還是受到新冠肺炎疫情的影響，《花木蘭》未上映已受到外界議論紛紛，即變早前勉強舉行了首映禮，該戲都未能如期上映，近日終於有消息指出迪士尼總裁Bob Chapek已落實，將會按原定計劃堅持《花木蘭》會於7月上畫。

導演Niki Caro非常滿意劉亦菲。（Niki Caro IG）

今早（13日）《花木蘭》導演Niki Caro在個人Instagram中公開了一段試鏡影片，當中有《芳華》的楊采鈺、《悍戰太平洋2：起義時空》（Pacific Rim: Uprising）的藍盈瑩、《唐人街探案3》的尚語賢、《鐵道飛虎》的張藝上以及竇靖童，導演講到這只是數千人中的少數部，為了尋找適合的女演員扮演花木蘭，於是劇組作全球招募，邀請所有想試鏡的人參加。

曾出演《芳華》的楊采鈺都有份參加試鏡。（電影劇照）

竇靖童都有參與《花木蘭》的試鏡。（影片擷圖）

在導演Niki Caro公開的影片中，只播出眾人自我介紹的部分，未能看到更多畫面，竇靖童說：「Hello! My name is Leah.」，導演則補充指，從中看到了各位對角色的熱愛，大家的真誠令我非常感動，希望每位嘗試過參演《花木蘭》的人知道，大家的熱情都融入了這套電影中，亦幫助他理解和欣賞這部作品，對於各人在電影中發揮重要作用，感到備受愛護。

《花木蘭》試鏡畫面：

