【CHANEL】熱門手袋二手行情　經典2.55港幣約$26,000就有成交

一物
撰文：
最後更新日期：

說到現代女性最愛的手袋品牌，應該大多人都會說是CHANEL，尤其是2.55和COCO袋最受到大家喜愛。而近年來越來越多人喜歡到二手店去收購這些手袋，特別是限量袋款，或者是不再推出的袋款，二手店經常能給消費者很不一樣的驚喜，再來二手店購買到的價格通常也會比專賣店來得便宜。

有鑑於此，有外國媒體特別研究了當前的CHANEL手袋在二手市場的價格，以幫助消費者更容易了解當前流行手袋的價格。以下就是他們針對四個二手拍賣平台所統計到的價格，所有價格均以美元為單位。但要注意，二手市場上的價格可能會有很大差異，尤其是在顏色是季節性或限量版的情況下。

+10
+9
+8

Chanel Wallet On Chain

平均價：$2,212（約港幣：$17,140）

Rebag：$1,500 - $2,500　（約港幣：$11,620 - $19,370）

Fashionphile：$1,345 - $4,735　（約港幣：$10,420 - $36,700）

The Real Real：$1,495 - $3,000　（約港幣：$11,590 - $23,250）

Yoogi's Closet：$1,125 - $1,995　（約港幣：$8,720 - $15,460）

Chanel Wallet On Chain（Chanel）

Chanel Square Mini

平均價：$2,820（約港幣：$21,860）

Rebag：$3,300 - $4,115　（約港幣：$25,580 - $31,890）

Fashionphile：$2,065 - $3,595　（約港幣：$16,000 - $27,860）

The Real Real：$1,395 - $3,000　（約港幣：$10,810 - $23,250）

Yoogi's Closet：$2,395 - $2,695　（約港幣：$18,560 - $20,890）

Chanel Square Mini

Chanel Rectangular Mini

平均價： $2,879（約港幣：$22,310）

Rebag：$2,355 - $ 4,560　（約港幣：$18,250 - $19,840）

Fashionphile：$1,230 - $5,195　（約港幣：$9,530 - $40,270）

The Real Real：$1,095 - $4,000　（約港幣：$8,490 - $31,000）

Yoogi's Closet：$1,795 - $2,795　（約港幣：$13,910 - $21,660）

Chanel Rectangular Mini （Chanel）

Chanel Small Classic Flap

平均價：$3,727（約港幣：$28,890）

Rebag：$2,835 - $5,460　（約港幣：$21,970 - $42,320）

Fashionphile：$1,390 - $6,175　（約港幣：$10,770 - $47,860）

The Real Real：$2,400 - $4,100　（約港幣：$18,600 - $31,780）

Yoogi's Closet：Currently Out of Stock

Chanel Small Classic Flap（Chanel）

Chanel Medium Classic Flap

平均價：$3,880（約港幣：$30,070）

Rebag：$2,655 - $6,320（約港幣：$20,580 - $48,980）

Fashionphile：$1,440 - $6,235（約港幣：$11,160 - $48,330）

The Real Real：$1,595 - $6,000（約港幣：$12,360 - $46,500）

Yoogi's Closet：$1,795 - $4,995（約港幣：$13,910 - $38,720）

Chanel Medium Classic Flap （Chanel）

Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap

平均價：$3,820（約港幣：$29,610）

Rebag：$2,165 - $6,565　（約港幣：$16,780 - $50,880）

Fashionphile：$2,245 - $5,995　（約港幣：$17,400 - $46,470）

The Real Real：$1,795 - $6,100　（約港幣：$13,910 - $47,280）

Yoogi's Closet：$1,695 - $4,000　（約港幣：$13,140 - $31,000）

Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap（Chanel）

Chanel Maxi Classic Flap

平均價： $3,673（約港幣：$28,470）

Rebag：$2,200 - $4,575　（約港幣：$66,780 - $35,460）

Fashionphile：$2,420 - $5,195　（約港幣：$18,760 - $40,190）

The Real Real：$2,100 - $5,600　（約港幣：$16,280 - $43,400）

Yoogi's Closet：$2,495 - $4,795　（約港幣：$19,260 - $37,170）

Chanel Maxi Classic Flap（Chanel）

Chanel 2.55 Reissue

平均價：$3,431（約港幣：$26,590）

Chanel 2.55 Reissue（Chanel）

Chanel Boy（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,885（約港幣：$30,110）

Rebag: $1,835 - $5,665（約港幣：$14,220-$43,910）

Fashionphile: $1,975 - $6,095（約港幣：$15,310-$47,240）

The Real Real: $1,895 - $7,000（約港幣：$14,690-$54,260）

Yoogi's Closet: $2,040 - $4,575（約港幣：$15,810-$35,460）

Chanel Boy（所有尺寸）（Chanel）

Chanel Gabrielle（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,127（約港幣：$24,240）

Rebag: $2,150 - $4,200　（約港幣：$16,660-$32,550）

Fashionphile: $1,935 -$5,040（約港幣：$15,000-$39,060）

The Real Real: $2,000 - $4,000　（約港幣：$15,500-$31,000）

Yoogi's Closet: $2,195 - $3,495　（約港幣：$17,010-$27,090）

Chanel Gabrielle（所有尺寸）（Chanel）

Chanel 19 Bag（所有尺寸）

平均價：$5,463（約港幣：$42,340）

Rebag: Currently Out of Stock

Fashionphile: $5,500 - $6,450　（約港幣：$42,630-$49,990）

The Real Real: $4,400 - $5,500　（約港幣：$34,100-$42,630）

Yoogi's Closet: Currently Out of Stock

Chanel 19 Bag（所有尺寸）（Chanel）

Chanel Deauville Tote（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,149（約港幣：$24,410）

Rebag: $2,160 - $5,545　（約港幣：$16,740-$42,980）

Fashionphile: $1,995 - $5,195　（約港幣：$15,460-$40,270）

The Real Real: $2,000 - $6,000　（約港幣：$15,500-$46,500）

Yoogi's Closet: $2,095　（約港幣：$16,240）

Chanel Deauville Tote（所有尺寸）（Chanel）

Chanel CC Filigree Vanity Case

平均價：$4,186（約港幣：$32,440）

Rebag: Currently Out of Stock

Fashionphile: $3,325 - $4,695（　約港幣：$25,770-$36,390）

The Real Real: $3,500 - $4,400　（約港幣：$27,130-$34,100）

Yoogi's Closet: $4,600　（約港幣：$35,650）

Chanel CC Filigree Vanity Case（Chanel）

Chanel Coco Handle（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,865（約港幣：$29,960）

Rebag: $3,350 - $4,815　（約港幣：$25,970-$37,320）

Fashionphile: $3,055 - $5,150　（約港幣：$23,680-$39,920）

The Real Real: $3,200 - $3,800　（約港幣：$24,800-$29,450）

Yoogi's Closet: $3,775　（約港幣：$29,260）

Chanel Coco Handle（所有尺寸）（Chanel）

【相關文章：2020全球十大最保值手袋 　比投資股票好的Hermes Birkin只排第三（按圖預覽）】

+4
+3
+2
ZALORA推Hermès、Chanel二手名牌平台　Lady Dior只需四千多？
二手名牌權威網站公布排行榜　LV、Gucci外2020年最保值手袋是？
Hermes│Birkin、Kelly外5款入門袋推薦　Herbag帆布料，輕便耐磨
【CHANEL】2.55、N°5香水、J12錶？　數字背後原來有這些含義！
【Louis Vuitton】5個大熱Monogram手袋　Tote Bag不只Neverfull
【早買早享受】Chanel、LV加價只為自保？名牌袋價格10年三級跳
Dior｜馬鞍袋風潮中別樹一格　什麼魅力令Saddle Bag成年度IT bag
【手袋時尚】精選20款20SS高訂品牌水桶袋　最早設計用來裝香檳？

【本文獲「世界高級品」授權轉載。】

X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。