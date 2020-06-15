【CHANEL】熱門手袋二手行情　經典2.55港幣約$26,000就有成交

有鑑於此，有外國媒體特別研究了當前的CHANEL手袋在二手市場的價格，以幫助消費者更容易了解當前流行手袋的價格。以下就是他們針對四個二手拍賣平台所統計到的價格，所有價格均以美元為單位。但要注意，二手市場上的價格可能會有很大差異，尤其是在顏色是季節性或限量版的情況下。

Chanel Wallet On Chain

平均價：$2,212（約港幣：$17,140）

The Real Real：$1,495 - $3,000 （約港幣：$11,590 - $23,250）

Chanel Wallet On Chain（Chanel）

Chanel Square Mini

平均價：$2,820（約港幣：$21,860）

The Real Real：$1,395 - $3,000 （約港幣：$10,810 - $23,250）

Chanel Rectangular Mini

平均價： $2,879（約港幣：$22,310）

The Real Real：$1,095 - $4,000 （約港幣：$8,490 - $31,000）

Chanel Small Classic Flap

平均價：$3,727（約港幣：$28,890）

Yoogi's Closet：Currently Out of Stock

The Real Real：$2,400 - $4,100 （約港幣：$18,600 - $31,780）

Chanel Medium Classic Flap

平均價：$3,880（約港幣：$30,070）

The Real Real：$1,595 - $6,000（約港幣：$12,360 - $46,500）

Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap

平均價：$3,820（約港幣：$29,610）

The Real Real：$1,795 - $6,100 （約港幣：$13,910 - $47,280）

Chanel Maxi Classic Flap

平均價： $3,673（約港幣：$28,470）

The Real Real：$2,100 - $5,600 （約港幣：$16,280 - $43,400）

Chanel 2.55 Reissue

平均價：$3,431（約港幣：$26,590）

Chanel Boy（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,885（約港幣：$30,110）

The Real Real: $1,895 - $7,000（約港幣：$14,690-$54,260）

Chanel Gabrielle（所有尺寸）

平均價：$3,127（約港幣：$24,240）

The Real Real: $2,000 - $4,000 （約港幣：$15,500-$31,000）

Chanel 19 Bag（所有尺寸）

平均價：$5,463（約港幣：$42,340）

Rebag: Currently Out of Stock

Fashionphile: $5,500 - $6,450 （約港幣：$42,630-$49,990）

The Real Real: $4,400 - $5,500 （約港幣：$34,100-$42,630）

Yoogi's Closet: Currently Out of Stock