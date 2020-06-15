【CHANEL】熱門手袋二手行情　經典2.55港幣約$26,000就有成交

說到現代女性最愛的手袋品牌，應該大多人都會說是CHANEL，尤其是2.55和COCO袋最受到大家喜愛。而近年來越來越多人喜歡到二手店去收購這些手袋，特別是限量袋款，或者是不再推出的袋款，二手店經常能給消費者很不一樣的驚喜，再來二手店購買到的價格通常也會比專賣店來得便宜。
有鑑於此，有外國媒體特別研究了當前的CHANEL手袋在二手市場的價格，以幫助消費者更容易了解當前流行手袋的價格。以下就是他們針對四個二手拍賣平台所統計到的價格，所有價格均以美元為單位。但要注意，二手市場上的價格可能會有很大差異，尤其是在顏色是季節性或限量版的情況下。
Chanel Wallet On Chain
平均價：$2,212（約港幣：$17,140）
Rebag：$1,500 - $2,500 （約港幣：$11,620 - $19,370）
Fashionphile：$1,345 - $4,735 （約港幣：$10,420 - $36,700）
The Real Real：$1,495 - $3,000 （約港幣：$11,590 - $23,250）
Yoogi's Closet：$1,125 - $1,995 （約港幣：$8,720 - $15,460）
Chanel Wallet On Chain（Chanel）
Chanel Square Mini
平均價：$2,820（約港幣：$21,860）
Rebag：$3,300 - $4,115 （約港幣：$25,580 - $31,890）
Fashionphile：$2,065 - $3,595 （約港幣：$16,000 - $27,860）
The Real Real：$1,395 - $3,000 （約港幣：$10,810 - $23,250）
Yoogi's Closet：$2,395 - $2,695 （約港幣：$18,560 - $20,890）
Chanel Square Mini
Chanel Rectangular Mini
平均價： $2,879（約港幣：$22,310）
Rebag：$2,355 - $ 4,560 （約港幣：$18,250 - $19,840）
Fashionphile：$1,230 - $5,195 （約港幣：$9,530 - $40,270）
The Real Real：$1,095 - $4,000 （約港幣：$8,490 - $31,000）
Yoogi's Closet：$1,795 - $2,795 （約港幣：$13,910 - $21,660）
Chanel Rectangular Mini （Chanel）
Chanel Small Classic Flap
平均價：$3,727（約港幣：$28,890）
Rebag：$2,835 - $5,460 （約港幣：$21,970 - $42,320）
Fashionphile：$1,390 - $6,175 （約港幣：$10,770 - $47,860）
The Real Real：$2,400 - $4,100 （約港幣：$18,600 - $31,780）
Yoogi's Closet：Currently Out of Stock
Chanel Small Classic Flap（Chanel）
Chanel Medium Classic Flap
平均價：$3,880（約港幣：$30,070）
Rebag：$2,655 - $6,320（約港幣：$20,580 - $48,980）
Fashionphile：$1,440 - $6,235（約港幣：$11,160 - $48,330）
The Real Real：$1,595 - $6,000（約港幣：$12,360 - $46,500）
Yoogi's Closet：$1,795 - $4,995（約港幣：$13,910 - $38,720）
Chanel Medium Classic Flap （Chanel）
Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap
平均價：$3,820（約港幣：$29,610）
Rebag：$2,165 - $6,565 （約港幣：$16,780 - $50,880）
Fashionphile：$2,245 - $5,995 （約港幣：$17,400 - $46,470）
The Real Real：$1,795 - $6,100 （約港幣：$13,910 - $47,280）
Yoogi's Closet：$1,695 - $4,000 （約港幣：$13,140 - $31,000）
Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap（Chanel）
Chanel Maxi Classic Flap
平均價： $3,673（約港幣：$28,470）
Rebag：$2,200 - $4,575 （約港幣：$66,780 - $35,460）
Fashionphile：$2,420 - $5,195 （約港幣：$18,760 - $40,190）
The Real Real：$2,100 - $5,600 （約港幣：$16,280 - $43,400）
Yoogi's Closet：$2,495 - $4,795 （約港幣：$19,260 - $37,170）
Chanel Maxi Classic Flap（Chanel）
Chanel 2.55 Reissue
平均價：$3,431（約港幣：$26,590）
Chanel 2.55 Reissue（Chanel）
Chanel Boy（所有尺寸）
平均價：$3,885（約港幣：$30,110）
Rebag: $1,835 - $5,665（約港幣：$14,220-$43,910）
Fashionphile: $1,975 - $6,095（約港幣：$15,310-$47,240）
The Real Real: $1,895 - $7,000（約港幣：$14,690-$54,260）
Yoogi's Closet: $2,040 - $4,575（約港幣：$15,810-$35,460）
Chanel Boy（所有尺寸）（Chanel）
Chanel Gabrielle（所有尺寸）
平均價：$3,127（約港幣：$24,240）
Rebag: $2,150 - $4,200 （約港幣：$16,660-$32,550）
Fashionphile: $1,935 -$5,040（約港幣：$15,000-$39,060）
The Real Real: $2,000 - $4,000 （約港幣：$15,500-$31,000）
Yoogi's Closet: $2,195 - $3,495 （約港幣：$17,010-$27,090）
Chanel Gabrielle（所有尺寸）（Chanel）
Chanel 19 Bag（所有尺寸）
平均價：$5,463（約港幣：$42,340）
Rebag: Currently Out of Stock
Fashionphile: $5,500 - $6,450 （約港幣：$42,630-$49,990）
The Real Real: $4,400 - $5,500 （約港幣：$34,100-$42,630）
Yoogi's Closet: Currently Out of Stock
Chanel 19 Bag（所有尺寸）（Chanel）
Chanel Deauville Tote（所有尺寸）
平均價：$3,149（約港幣：$24,410）
Rebag: $2,160 - $5,545 （約港幣：$16,740-$42,980）
Fashionphile: $1,995 - $5,195 （約港幣：$15,460-$40,270）
The Real Real: $2,000 - $6,000 （約港幣：$15,500-$46,500）
Yoogi's Closet: $2,095 （約港幣：$16,240）
Chanel Deauville Tote（所有尺寸）（Chanel）
Chanel CC Filigree Vanity Case
平均價：$4,186（約港幣：$32,440）
Rebag: Currently Out of Stock
Fashionphile: $3,325 - $4,695（ 約港幣：$25,770-$36,390）
The Real Real: $3,500 - $4,400 （約港幣：$27,130-$34,100）
Yoogi's Closet: $4,600 （約港幣：$35,650）
Chanel CC Filigree Vanity Case（Chanel）
Chanel Coco Handle（所有尺寸）
平均價：$3,865（約港幣：$29,960）
Rebag: $3,350 - $4,815 （約港幣：$25,970-$37,320）
Fashionphile: $3,055 - $5,150 （約港幣：$23,680-$39,920）
The Real Real: $3,200 - $3,800 （約港幣：$24,800-$29,450）
Yoogi's Closet: $3,775 （約港幣：$29,260）
Chanel Coco Handle（所有尺寸）（Chanel）
