哈薩克一高速公路有近百輛汽車連環相撞｜有片

據哈薩克國家通訊社，1月3日下午，該國阿斯塔納地區一條公路有約95輛汽車發生連環相撞，事故初步原因是暴風雪導致能見度低，暫未有人員傷亡報告。



據報道，事故發生在下午1時30分，由於司機違反限速標示和安全距離，汽車發生連環相撞，有22車輛受損。

According to KazAutoZhol, according to preliminary data, the mass collision involving about 95 cars occurred due to drivers' failure to observe the speed limit and safe distance at 13:28 at the 153rd kilometre of the highway near the village of Zhanatalap.

After the weather conditions improved and the road was cleared, traffic towards the city of Shchuchinsk was organised under the escort of police officers and special equipment of KazAutoZhol.

At the scene of the accident 2