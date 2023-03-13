奧斯卡2023︱楊紫瓊得獎演說面面俱到　致謝家鄉大馬與發跡地香港

馬來西亞華裔女星楊紫瓊憑《奇異女俠玩救宇宙》（Everything Everywhere All At Once，又譯媽的多元宇宙），她在台上激動談不要相信已過巔峰時期、永不放棄，備受好評，她的演說也面面俱到，先後談到家鄉馬來西亞與發跡地香港。



自楊紫瓊1月奪得金球獎最佳女主角獎座後，引發一場「是否香港演員」的網上爭論小風波，在最新奧斯卡的演說中，楊紫瓊不忘談到馬來西亞與香港，包括她把馬來西亞稱為她的家，之後也感謝在香港的「大家庭」，指香港是她事業的起點。

楊紫瓊演說全文：

謝謝，謝謝。想對所有像我這樣、今晚又正觀看（頒獎禮）的小男孩、小女孩說，這是希望與可能性的燈塔。這是證明…… 要有大志，然後夢想真的會成真。女士們，不要讓任何人告訴你已過了你的巔峰時期。永不放棄。

若果沒有（導演）Daniels，沒有（電影公司）A24，沒有我同戲的出色演員和工作人員，我今晚不會站在這裏。沒有任何一個參與了《奇異女俠玩救宇宙》的人。

我需要將此獻給我的母親，世界所有媽媽，因為她們真是超級英雄，沒有她們，我們今晚不會在這裏。她84歲，我會把這個帶回家給她。她現正在馬來西亞吉隆坡看着（頒獎禮直播），和我的家人、朋友一起看。我愛你們，我會把這個帶回家給你們。

還有我在香港的大家庭（extended family），我的事業在那裏開始，謝謝你們讓我站在你們的肩膀上，幫了我一把，所以我今天能在這裏。

還有給我的教子（godchildren），我的姊妹，他們所有人，也有我的兄弟。天啊，給我的家人。謝謝，謝謝！

感謝學院（奧斯卡主辦單位）。這是在創造歷史。謝謝！

楊紫瓊演說全文（原文）：

Thank you, thank you. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that ... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.

I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew. Without everyone who was involved with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys, I’m bringing this home to you.

And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today. And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them. To my brothers, oh God, to my family. Thank you, thank you!

Thank you to the Academy. This is history in the making. Thank you!

